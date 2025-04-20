Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ekali Municipal Unit
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
7
7 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 320 m²
Floor -1
For sale 4-storey house of 320 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom, l…
$962,797
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 600 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one playroom. …
$2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 220 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-basement …
$678,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 230 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$631,465
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
$894,040
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 275 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 5 levels. Semi-basement …
$605,371
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1200 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room wi…
$7,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Ekali Municipal Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes