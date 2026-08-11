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Residential properties for sale in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Lykovrysi borders with Pefki detached house 120sq.m. on a plot of 380sq.m. raised ground flo…
$442,839
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence in a quiet and green area, Pefki, Greece We offer functional apartments with …
$635,802
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Properties features in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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