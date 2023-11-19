Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Neo Psychiko, Greece

apartments
11
houses
3
14 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€470,000
1 room apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€470,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
€787,694
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
€180,000
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
€420,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€295,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: 1306 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 68 sq.m,…
€60,000
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€198,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€15,50M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
€700,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€600,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 43 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€85,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
€140,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 162 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€700,000

