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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

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apartments
41
houses
21
62 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 78 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$502,982
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$396,718
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 38 m²
Apartment for sale of 38 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the first floo…
$159,959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 176 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 176 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 125 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$806,424
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 280 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 280 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$3,37M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and grou…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$796,978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 91 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$442,766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 127 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$818,231
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second fl…
$418,410
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$369,065
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 87 m²
For sale apartment of 87 sq.m in Attica. The apartment is located on the second floor and co…
$274,216
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 10 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa 10 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 10
Area 1 400 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 1400 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, li…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$200,720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$472,283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434,501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 97 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 97 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 163 m²
Townhouse for sale with an area of 163 square meters in Athens. The townhouse is located on …
$940,374
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 76 m²
For sale apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be l…
$253,852
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 114 m²
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$458,705
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 210 m²
For sale apartment of 210 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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