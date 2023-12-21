Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

villas
3
cottages
9
townhouses
5
18 properties total found
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Athens . The maisonette has 2 lev…
€500,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one kitche…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
House with Lot size: 208 m² in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
House with Lot size: 208 m²
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
A, Detached 100 sq.m. in 208 sq.m. plot, ground floor, year of construction 1950, with energ…
Price on request
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with furnishings
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 199 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 199 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
€800,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€240,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,10M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms,…
€240,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 room with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 870 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
€2,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€198,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€640,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€795,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa 12 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€15,50M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room cottage with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 168 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, one ki…
€700,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement con…
€3,19M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
€3,19M
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

