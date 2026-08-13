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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Psychiko, Greece

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/5
Simeonoglou 11, Nea Filothei - C1 (ACROPOLIS & SEA VIEW) / 3 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms / 141,7 …
$754,427
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