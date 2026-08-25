Apartments for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

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Apartments in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

;
Municipality of Chalandri
45
Municipal Unit of Neo Psychiko
41
Municipality of Penteli
8
Melissia Municipal Unit
7
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89 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale: A modern, off-plan apartment in the desirable area of Nea Erithraia. This ground f…
$330 100
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Agency
Vista Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 121 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Marousi - Nea Lesvos 121 Sq.m., 3 Bedroo…
$332 129
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$472 283
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
It Is RealtyIt Is Realty
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 101 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 101 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$590 354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Kifisia Suites is a thoughtfully designed residential development set in a quiet and green n…
$347 217
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Marousi, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Marousi, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
Investment Apartments in Athens (Marousi) Eligible for the Greek Golden Visa Program A…
$315 480
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 77 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$454 573
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 215 m²
For sale apartment of 215 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$554 933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Kifisia Suites is a thoughtfully designed residential development set in a quiet and green n…
$341 331
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Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 128 m²
For sale duplex of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on semi-basement and grou…
$708 425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
For sale apartment of 79 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$218 431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 159 m²
For sale apartment of 159 sq.meters in central Greece. Flat has interior layout.
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$796 978
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 38 m²
Apartment for sale of 38 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the first floo…
$159 959
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434 501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 138 m²
For sale apartment of 138 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$354 213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Ionia, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens North: Nea Ionia - 80 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bath…
$256 380
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale apartment of 124 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$448 669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 170 m²
For sale apartment of 170 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434 501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1
Cholargos, Faneromeni: For sale under construction apartment in a very privileged location. …
$524 443
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$1,05M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale apartment of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$502 982
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 76 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$434 501
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 105 m²
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$442 766
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the second fl…
$418 410
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
Melissia north of Athens, an excellent apartment of 109sq.m. bright 3rd floor, new and well …
$508 099
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Apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 35 m²
For sale apartment of 35 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$165 299
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 127 m²
For sale apartment of 127 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$554 933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
For sale apartment of 52 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$200 720
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Regional Unit of North Athens

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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