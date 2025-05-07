Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Nea Penteli Municipal Unit, Greece

houses
5
5 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 360 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$822,142
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
Discover the ultimate tranquility and luxury in this modern villa located in Nea Penteli, in…
$1,41M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, li…
$664,864
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 210 m²
Nea Penteli maisonette of 210 sq.m. 3 levels (raised semi-basement - above. ground floor & 1…
$432,203
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,42M
