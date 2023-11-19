Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Regional Unit of North Athens, Greece

Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko
23
Neo Psychiko
14
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos
11
Municipal Unit of Cholargos
9
Municipal Unit of Psychiko
7
Municipality of Penteli
4
40 properties total found
1 room apartment in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 93 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 93 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€470,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 540 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 540 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of one kitche…
€1,10M
3 room townhouse in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room townhouse
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 168 m²
Floor 6/1
For sale under construction maisonette of 168 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 leve…
€900,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 118 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale under construction apartment of 118 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
€550,000
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with garden, with Pool
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 2
Apartments with private swimming pools, Chalandri, Greece We offer duplex apartments with p…
€787,694
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Number of floors 5
New snow-white residence near a metro station, Chalandri, Greece We offer apartments with p…
€180,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. c…
€610,000
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Apartment with parking, with elevator, with fireplace
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Area 100 m²
€420,000
2 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. co…
€210,000
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 128 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€295,000
4 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
4 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 172 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 172 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the floor. Flat …
€248,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garden in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with garden
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 2
A, Apartment 114 sq.m., 1 level, 2nd floor, at residential area, year of construction 2012, …
€345,000
4 room apartment in Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
4 room apartment
Municipality of Likovrisi - Pefki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Floor 3/5
Αρχοντικo & delta;ιαμe & rho;ισμα 220 & tau; & mu;., 3 - & omicron;υ ορo & phi;ου, & kappa;α…
€295,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. co…
€190,000
1 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
1 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 68 m²
Property Code: 1306 - FOR SALE 1 Bedroom, Side to side Apartment of total surface 68 sq.m,…
€60,000
2 room apartment with Bedrooms in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
2 room apartment with Bedrooms
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
ID: 1154 - Halandri SALE Apartment of total area of 105 sq.m. On the 1st floor. Consists of …
€150,000
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with alarm system in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with alarm system
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 142 m²
Floor 3
A, Apartment 142 sq.m., painted, 1 level, 3rd floor, luxurious, at residential area, year of…
€689,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 levels. The ground floo…
€1,50M
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 114 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. c…
€388,500
3 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 105 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
€336,000
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 230 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The semi-baseme…
€240,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,10M
Villa Villa with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa Villa with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 870 m²
Number of floors 1
There is provided for sale a luxurious villa in the northern part of Attica. The property co…
€2,50M
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Penteli, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 550 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of one storer…
€1,30M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 132 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 2 levels. The fourth floo…
€198,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Kifisia, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 313 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 313 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€640,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms,…
€795,000
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Filothei - Psychiko, Greece
Rooms 12
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 381 m²
Number of floors 5
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
€15,50M
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Papagos - Cholargos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 173 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 173 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on the fourth floor and t…
€550,000

