Villas for sale in Region of Crete, Greece

Villa Villain Sklavopoula, Greece
Villa Villa
Sklavopoula, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 910,000
For sale villa of 160 sq.meters in Crete. For sale 2 villas with a total area of 160 sq.m on…
Villa 3 room villain Panormos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Panormos, Greece
3 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 315,000
Suggested for sale is an under-construction, key ready Semi- Detached Villa Κ1Α with a priva…
Villa Villain Pitsidia, Greece
Villa Villa
Pitsidia, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
Price on request
Family villas is built with traditional & local material thus giving you the opportunity…
Villa 5 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
8 Number of rooms 5 bath Number of floors 3
Price on request
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Crete. The ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, …
Villa 4 room villain Stylos, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Stylos, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 747,000
For sale villa of 300 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 6 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 6 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
6 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 705,000
For sale villa of 231 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa Villa 8 roomsin Perivolia, Greece
Villa Villa 8 rooms
Perivolia, Greece
8 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,920,000
For sale villa of 500 sq.meters in central Greece. There is a fireplace.Extras included with…
Villa 4 room villain Máleme, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Máleme, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 740,000
For sale villa of 210 sq.meters in central Greece. Extras included with the property: parkin…
Villa 2 room villain Chorafakia, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chorafakia, Greece
3 Number of rooms 3 bath 138 m² Number of floors 2
€ 550,000
Altera Pars Project is located in the touristic area of Tersana Village, 30 minutes drive fr…
Villa 2 room villain Chania Municipality, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Chania Municipality, Greece
4 Number of rooms 2 bath 122 m² Number of floors 2
€ 330,000
In this picturesque place is located our complex, consisting of 3 stone villas, which fit pe…
Villa 2 room villain Kefalas, Greece
Villa 2 room villa
Kefalas, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 151 m² Number of floors 1
€ 460,000
Cozy house in a quiet place, surrounded by olive groves. Here, everything has been though…
Villa 3 room villain Plaka, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Plaka, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 203 m² Number of floors 2
€ 950,000
Stone villa with pool and sea view A modern and fully equipped new villa near the traditi…
Villa 4 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 5 bath 280 m² Number of floors 25
€ 900,000
Project of stone villa with pool Stay in touch with nature, immerse yourself in a friendl…
Villa 3 room villain Aspro, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Aspro, Greece
4 Number of rooms 3 bath 175 m² Number of floors 2
€ 770,000
Under construction: stone villa project with swimming pool The new project of Stone Villa…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 184 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
4 bath Number of floors 2
€ 3,500,000
A modern luxury villa, is an exquisite new development with a large swimming pool, overlooki…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 185 m² Number of floors 2
€ 810,000
A new residential project consisting of 11 houses will be built between the two most popular…
Villa 3 room villain Gerani, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Gerani, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
On a large plot of 4.351, 80 sq.m. 2 identical stone villas were erected, one of which was s…
Villa 5 room villain Αlmyrida, Greece
Villa 5 room villa
Αlmyrida, Greece
6 Number of rooms 6 bath 256 m² Number of floors 2
€ 980,000
In the very center of the village of Almirida, just 300 meters from the popular sandy beach …
Villa 3 room villain Kyparissos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Kyparissos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 4 bath 262 m² Number of floors 2
€ 850,000
This project was build in 2019 and consist from two 2 identical stone villas,  on the b…
Villa Villain Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,200,000
For sale villa of 505 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the sale
Villa 4 room villain Korfalonas, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Korfalonas, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 485,000
For sale 1-storey villa of 100 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture …
Villa 4 room villain Pigi, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Pigi, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 400,000
For sale is a 202 sq.m. three level villa with sea views, located in the Rethymno region, Cr…
Villa 4 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
3 bath 309 m² Number of floors 3
€ 590,000
In the quiet and picturesque village of Agia Paraskevi, just 7 km from the town of Rethymnon…
Villa 3 room villain Rethymni Municipality, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
Rethymni Municipality, Greece
2 bath 158 m² Number of floors 3
€ 450,000
In a complex of luxury residences, available for sale exclusively from our office an impress…
Villa 4 room villain Aroni, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Aroni, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 850,000
For sale villa of 200 sq.meters in Crete. The owners will be leaving the furniture with the …
Villa 3 room villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa 3 room villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
4 Number of rooms 1 bath Number of floors 2
€ 365,000
For sale is offered in Milatos, a two story villa with three bedrooms, sea views, a beautifu…
Villa 4 room villain Agia Pelagia, Greece
Villa 4 room villa
Agia Pelagia, Greece
4 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 1,600,000
Suggested for sale, a luxurious key ready villa on the beach at Heraklion, Crete.This 4 bedr…
Villa Villain Mochlos, Greece
Villa Villa
Mochlos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,800,000
For sale luxury Villa 440sq.m with a plot of 5000sq.m in eastern Crete. The villa consists o…
Villa Villain District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Villa Villa
District of Agios Nikolaos, Greece
1 Number of rooms Number of floors 1
€ 2,000,000
For sale villa of 230sq.m with 6.000sq.m plot located in Plaka, the most prime area of east …

Properties features in Region of Crete, Greece

