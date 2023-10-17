UAE
Realting.com
Residential
Greece
Chalkidiki Regional Unit
Cottages
Cottages for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece
Municipality of Kassandra
174
The Municipality of Sithonia
73
The municipality Nea Propontida
44
Nikiti
42
Kassandria
41
Polygyros
40
Municipality of Aristotle
35
Ierissos
21
Nea Moudania
16
Neos Marmaras
10
Ormylia
3
Sykia
3
Show more
Show less
Cottage
Clear all
374 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
By rating
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
5
4
163 m²
3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
5
2
120 m²
1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
3
1
80 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalandra, Greece
5
2
340 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,10M
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
5
2
240 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
7
2
160 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Recommend
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
This gorgeous complex of new homes goes far beyond property ownership. It represents a new l…
€400,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
5
3
187 m²
-1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
83 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Siviri, Greece
3
2
2
If you dreamt of a luxurious, spacious villa with 150 m of living space and an hour from the…
€430,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Fokea, Greece
4
3
3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chaniotis, Greece
5
2
145 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€310,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kassandrino, Greece
8
4
200 m²
1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
5
3
167 m²
1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
3
1
60 m²
1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€185,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
1
1
25 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
Recommend
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
2
1
50 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
€85,000
Recommend
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Polychrono, Greece
9
4
180 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
3
1
74 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€155,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
4
2
125 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€270,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Kassandria, Greece
3
1
154 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€95,000
1
Recommend
3 room cottage with city view
Nikiti, Greece
4
2
100 m²
3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€370,000
Recommend
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
5
2
500 m²
1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
Recommend
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
4
1
80 m²
1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
Recommend
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Siviri, Greece
5
2
194 m²
2
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
56 m²
1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€110,000
Recommend
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
7
2
240 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Recommend
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
3
1
70 m²
1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
€160,000
Recommend
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
...
13
