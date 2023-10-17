Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Chalkidiki Regional Unit, Greece

374 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 3
Zu verkaufen ein schönes Haus mit 160 m ² Wohnfläche. 150 Meter entferntes Meer mit wundersc…
€249,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 3-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€290,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€85,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€400,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Polygyros, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Polygyros, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€180,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Kalandra, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 340 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 340 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€1,10M
3 room cottage with furnishings in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consist…
€430,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Portes, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Portes, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 3 bedro…
€230,000
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, in city center
Pefkochori, Greece
This gorgeous complex of new homes goes far beyond property ownership. It represents a new l…
€400,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Agios Nikolaos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 187 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 187 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The basement consists of .…
€2,00M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 83 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€150,000
3 room cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage with balcony, with air conditioning, with mountain view
Siviri, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
If you dreamt of a luxurious, spacious villa with 150 m of living space and an hour from the…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Nea Fokea, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Located on a plot of 500 sq. mt., with the most gorgeous views and just a few minutes drive …
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Chaniotis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Chaniotis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 145 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€310,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view in Kassandrino, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with mountain view
Kassandrino, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€220,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Pefkochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Pefkochori, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 167 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings in Portes, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 1-storey house of 60 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
€185,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings in Ouranoupoli, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with furnishings
Ouranoupoli, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 25 sq.meters in Athos, Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedr…
€280,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Portes, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Portes, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 50 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The house consists of one bedroom, li…
€85,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Polychrono, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Polychrono, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Nea Fokea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€155,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Skala Fourkas, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€270,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view in Kassandria, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with city view
Kassandria, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 154 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 154 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€95,000
3 room cottage with city view in Nikiti, Greece
3 room cottage with city view
Nikiti, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale 3-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Sithonia, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists …
€370,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view in Nea Moudania, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with city view
Nea Moudania, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The semi-basement consists of one st…
€540,000
3 room cottage in Kallithea, Greece
3 room cottage
Kallithea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The gro…
€270,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Siviri, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists…
€320,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 56 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 56 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki. The house consists of 2 be…
€110,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings in Moudania olive groves, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with city view, with furnishings
Moudania olive groves, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of 2 bedro…
€850,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings in Nea Potidea, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with furnishings
Nea Potidea, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Chalkidiki. The ground floor consists of living r…
€160,000

