Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Hrodna Region
  4. Houses

Houses for sale in Hrodna Region, Belarus

Kapciouski sielski Saviet
22
Viercialiskauski sielski Saviet
12
Abuchauski sielski Saviet
10
Aziorski sielski Saviet
10
Kvasouski sielski Saviet
9
Skidzieĺ
8
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet
7
Hozski sielski Saviet
7
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
407 properties total found
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 313 m²
€ 63,728
Unfinished capital structure ( residential building ) for sale in. Grodno, st. Vankovich. Th…
House in Lida, Belarus
House
Lida, Belarus
Area 190 m²
€ 41,884
House in Mizhevichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Mizhevichskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 51 m²
€ 13,658
House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
€ 6,374
For sale a summer plot with a house. Located in the vicinity of Lida, Novoselka, A good plac…
House in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 36 m²
€ 15,479
Dacha and a adjacent plot surrounded by pine forest near the Tatarka River. Quiet, environme…
2 room house in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 15,479
Dacha and a adjacent plot surrounded by pine forest near the Tatarka River. Quiet, environme…
House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 9 m²
€ 15,479
Location: Kvasovsky s / s, d. Gritvka, ST « Garant », a summer cottage 12 km from Grodno for…
2 room house in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 15,479
Location: Kvasovsky s / s, d. Gritvka, ST « Garant », a summer cottage 12 km from Grodno for…
House in Shchuchyn, Belarus
House
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Area 87 m²
€ 31,869
House for sale in Schuchin. Quiet picturesque place, 10 min walk to the city center. Repair …
3 room house in Shchuchyn, Belarus
3 room house
Shchuchyn, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 31,869
House for sale in Schuchin. Quiet picturesque place, 10 min walk to the city center. Repair …
House in Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Hancarski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
€ 10,016
Spacious summer cottages for sale in Dorzh in walking distance from the Ditva River.  T…
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 359 m²
€ 122,922
For sale is a one-apartment residential building near the center of Grodno. Ready to live. L…
House in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€ 10,016
Location: Kvasovsky s / s, ST « Firefly », cottage area 18 km from Grodno . On the site ther…
House in Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Abuchauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
€ 10,016
Location: Kvasovsky s / s, ST « Firefly », cottage area 18 km from Grodno . On the site ther…
House in Navahrudak, Belarus
House
Navahrudak, Belarus
Area 220 m²
€ 100,158
House for sale in. Novogrudok in the Mitropol area! Excellent and reliable, it will become a…
4 room house in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
4 room house
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 10,016
House in Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aziorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 90 m²
€ 8,650
Residential building for sale in the village of Kamenista ( Gozhsky s / s ). It is located o…
House in Bielica, Belarus
House
Bielica, Belarus
Area 201 m²
€ 9,105
       For sale a large log house in ag. The whitewash of the Lida distr…
House in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 24 m²
€ 2,914
Location: Kvasovsky s / s, d. Gritvka, ST « Garant », a summer cottage 12 km from Grodno for…
4 room house in Hradno, Belarus
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 359 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 122,922
2 room house in Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Kvasouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 1
€ 2,914
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 183 m²
€ 100,158
Sale of a 2-story house in the South. All amenities. The house has a bathhouse with a swimmi…
5 room house in Hradno, Belarus
5 room house
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 183 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 100,158
House in Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dubrovienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
€ 16,116
 Two-story summer cottages for sale in the area of the village of Novoselyka.  On …
House in Hradno, Belarus
House
Hradno, Belarus
Area 235 m²
€ 81,037
Location: g. Grodno, st. Zamengofa, 14. Microdistrict South. Quiet, clean place. Green area.…
House in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 378 m²
€ 54,632
For sale of construction in progress, canned residential building in the village of Kamenka …
House in Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Padlabienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
€ 8,195
For sale cottage in ST « Forest -4 » ( Corolino ). On the asphalt to ST by car 10 minutes fr…
House in Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Lyadskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 213 m²
€ 18,211
House for sale in the agricultural town of Leshchanka, st. School, 5 km from Shchuchin. The …
4 room house in Hradno, Belarus
4 room house
Hradno, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 81,037
5 room house in Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
5 room house
Kapciouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 378 m²
Number of floors 2
€ 54,632

Properties features in Hrodna Region, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir