Villas for sale in Faro, Portugal

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Villas in Faro, Portugal

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Albufeira
22
Lagos
38
Loule
47
Lagoa
37
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295 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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Villa 14 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 14 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 14
Exceptional Country Estate for Sale in the AlgarveA rare and distinguished opportunity to ac…
$11,31M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 385 m²
Modern Luxury Villa with Sea Views Porto de Mós, Lagos Experience coastal luxury with this …
$3,11M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in a tranquil area of Almancil, within a short di…
$2,93M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Welcome to this Villa, an exquisite retreat that redefines luxury living in the prestigious …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Algoz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Algoz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 588 m²
Elegant Silves Villa T5 Combining Algarve Tradition with Modern Sophistication Nestled in th…
$1,60M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
$2,20M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
This two-bedroom villa with 9,000m2 of agricultural land is for sale in Moncarapacho, Olhão,…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 186 m²
The house is located a short walk from the centre of Santo Estêvão and its services, 10 minu…
$508,596
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 720 m²
This five bedroom contemporary villa for sale is located in the sought-after area of Galé, j…
$5,80M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Nestled in the desirable grasp of Vilamoura, this estate is sprawled over a double plot and …
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This stunning modern villa, located in the exclusive Marina of Albufeira, is set to be compl…
$2,05M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
$973,377
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Discover this exceptional 4-bedroom villa for sale in Albufeira a modern luxury home combini…
$1,92M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 253 m²
Discover a new, modern three-bedroom villa in Lagos, featuring a captivating backyard that g…
$896,733
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Barbara de Nexe, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
This charming villa offers the perfect blend of comfort and luxury. This 3+1-bedroom, 3-bath…
$997,302
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 524 m²
This stunning five bedroom villa is located in the highly sought-after area of Albufeira, an…
$2,81M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$450,801
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This luxurious three bedroom apartment is located on a new development in a scenic area of L…
$972,926
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Silves, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Silves, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 178 m²
Located in Silves, one of Portugal's most medieval cities, full of history and charm, the   …
$635,745
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
An exclusive villa, currently under construction, set to be completed by the end of 2024. Lo…
$1,29M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$1,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
House with 4 bedrooms with an area of 350 square meters.m, completely new, with 3 parking sp…
$3,58M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Tavira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tavira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 440 m²
This six bedroom villa for sale is nestled in the heart of Tavira and effortlessly combines …
$2,17M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 10
Step into a world of architectural brilliance with this expansive villa, where every corner …
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A1 ALGARVE LUXURY REAL ESTATE
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
A modern four bedroom villa for sale with a private swimming pool in Olhos de Água, a charmi…
$2,05M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sao Bartolomeu de Messines, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 120 m²
Discover a truly unique rural retreat in the hills of the Algarve a beautiful villa nestled …
$791,235
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Faro, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Faro, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Behold, in this breathtakingly beautiful villa, the epitome of coastal luxury set amidst a s…
Price on request
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Properties features in Faro, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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Luxury
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