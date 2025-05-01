Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Almancil, Portugal

15 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 362 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 5-bedroom villa is located in the highly desirable area north of Vale do Lobo.…
$3,05M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
$2,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 372 m²
Number of floors 3
$1,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
$2,89M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
4 Bedroom villa in the most exclusive location in Quinta do lago. Located in a cul-de-sac o…
$12,97M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 357 m²
In a serene cul-de-sac, this traditional yet grand villa is strategically designed to optimi…
$3,18M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 313 m²
$3,59M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
$4,43M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
$7,41M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms, sea view, located in the quiet resort of Quinta do La…
$2,79M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
$8,76M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 697 m²
$5,36M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 546 m²
Nestled in the charming town of Almancil, this remarkable villa is a true gem that offers lu…
$2,79M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
$1,58M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Loule, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Loule, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 8
Number of floors 3
$5,39M
