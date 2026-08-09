Villas for sale in Castro Marim, Portugal

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Villas in Castro Marim, Portugal

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49 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 552 m²
The Verde Lago Resort project offers   a guaranteed minimum yield of up to 5% per year for t…
$1,79M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$522,860
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$551,908
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$604,194
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$540,289
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$590,832
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$502,527
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 192 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$511,241
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$604,194
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$610,003
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Castro Marim, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Castro Marim, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
The villa is located in a resort near beaches and cliffs, in one of the most beautiful place…
$551,908
Leave a request
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