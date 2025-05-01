Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Villa
  5. Golf-course

Villas near golf course for sale in Portugal

Lisbon
16
Madeira
17
Cascais
27
Albufeira
10
Show more
Villa Delete
Clear all
7 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montenegro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montenegro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 521 m²
A duplex house with 3 bedrooms, a private area of 380 sq.m., with a total area of 141 sq.m.,…
$1,68M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Obidos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Obidos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 116 m²
Villa 5 minutes from Caldas and Óbidos is located on a plot of 291 m2.Two-storey villa on th…
$407,714
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,59M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$486,992
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 360 m²
The villa is located in the area of the resort of Cascais, in the natural park of Sintra Cas…
$2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,04M
Leave a request

Properties features in Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go