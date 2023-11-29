Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Olhao
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Olhao, Portugal

Villa To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 253 m²
Contemporary villa located 10mn from Olhão, 5mn from Moncarapacho, and 20mn from Faro. This…
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Inserted in a plot with 1.355,00 m2, this villa is located in a residential area for excelle…
€800,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir