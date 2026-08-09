Villas for sale in Olhao, Portugal

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Villas in Olhao, Portugal

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5 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
This two-bedroom villa with 9,000m2 of agricultural land is for sale in Moncarapacho, Olhão,…
$1,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
This charming detached villa, which combines authentic Algarve character with modern upgrade…
$875,633
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new 3-bedroom house is located in the northern part of Olhán, one of the most picturesqu…
$404,565
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Olhao, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Olhao, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 2
This Quinta Manor House near Fuseta is set in grounds of 40.000sqm, offering a peaceful envi…
$1,90M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Quelfes, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Quelfes, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 260 m²
Number of floors 2
Inserted in a plot with 1.355,00 m2, this villa is located in a residential area for excelle…
$892,740
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Properties features in Olhao, Portugal

with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
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