Villas for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
€1,13M
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
AVAILABLE FOR GOLDEN VISA 350K This villa is located in a luxury residential complex in t…
€750,000
Villa 4 room villa in Guia, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Guia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 196 m²
Contemporary luxury villa with high quality finishes, under construction, near the golf cour…
€3,50M
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
€3,30M
Villa 2 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
€680,000
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
€3,25M
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
€1,99M
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, gym in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with swimming pool, with garden, gym
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
€1,99M
Villa 6 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
The main villa consists of 6 bedrooms and five bathrooms. With a living and dining room …
€4,00M
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms and 3 floors is in good condition, with exterior and in…
€900,000
Villa 3 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
€1,13M
Villa 4 room villa in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Albufeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
€980,000
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms in Guia, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with Bedrooms
Guia, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€3,50M
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with furniture, with air conditioning, with garage
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 436 m²
The magnificent, unique, luxurious estate, built to the highest standards, is located in Alb…
€8,00M
