Villas for sale in Albufeira, Portugal

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Villas in Albufeira, Portugal

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22 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 180 m²
This stunning modern villa, located in the exclusive Marina of Albufeira, is set to be compl…
$2,05M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 220 m²
The first floor of the Mendoeira villa consists of an entrance hall with a spacious living r…
$2,31M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 524 m²
This stunning five bedroom villa is located in the highly sought-after area of Albufeira, an…
$2,81M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 6 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
This stunning property for sale is located in a residential area of Galé, in Albufeira, and …
$1,76M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
Located on the hills above the Albufeira in the heart of the Algarve, Quinta Dourada is a un…
$2,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 190 m²
Located in the mature and beautifully maintained urbanization of Quinta dos Álamos, Guia Alb…
$926,038
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Discover an exceptional opportunity to own a brand-new contemporary villa in Vale Navio, Alb…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
A modern four bedroom villa for sale with a private swimming pool in Olhos de Água, a charmi…
$2,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 645 m²
Nestled in the prestigious Marina de Albufeira, this exceptional four-bedroom villa exemplif…
$3,75M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 720 m²
This five bedroom contemporary villa for sale is located in the sought-after area of Galé, j…
$5,80M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Fully refurbished rental investment property for sale in Albufeira – 5 separate units, acros…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 290 m²
Discover this exceptional 4-bedroom villa for sale in Albufeira a modern luxury home combini…
$1,92M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Paderne, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Paderne, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Elegant 4-Bedroom Villa with Pool, Garages and Mountain Views for Sale in Paderne, Albufeira…
$879,150
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 232 m²
Luxury contemporary villa, currently under construction, located in Sesmarias, Albufeira, on…
$3,49M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
Район роскошных вилл с видом на пристань Албуфейры. Он состоит из домов Т3 и Т4 с совреме…
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Guia, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Guia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 196 m²
Contemporary luxury villa with high quality finishes, under construction, near the golf cour…
$3,70M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 3
This beautiful villa with 5 bedrooms and 3 floors is in good condition, with exterior and in…
$1,01M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 392 m²
Number of floors 3
The main villa consists of 6 bedrooms and five bathrooms. With a living and dining room …
$4,47M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Modern villa near the Albufeira Marina, within walking distance to all the main services, wi…
$1,19M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Luxury villa in Albufeira. This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase a luxury contemporar…
$3,43M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 107 m²
Luxury two bedroms apartment, in exclusive 52-unit seaside resort, located in one of the nob…
$718,518
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Albufeira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Albufeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This elegant 4 bedroom villa is located on the cliff of Praia da Falesha, one of the most ic…
$4,07M
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Properties features in Albufeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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