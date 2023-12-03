Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal

13 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms with garden, with park, supermarket in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with garden, with park, supermarket
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€920,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with garage
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,23M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with swimming pool, with garden, with park
Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L & rsquo; AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 5…
€1,09M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 271 m ², on a plot of land of 3,678 m ², located in the heart o…
€882,360
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 189 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 189 m ², on a plot of land of 5,024 m ², located in the heart o…
€909,280
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 271 m²
Villa T4 with an area of 271 m², on a land plot of 8,626 m² and with a vineyard of 4,360 m²,…
€915,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 7 620 m² with a vineyard of 2 680 …
€960,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 268 m²
Villa T4 + 1 with an area of 238 m ², on a plot of land of 10 424 m ² and a vineyard of 2160…
€1,02M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land with 5817 m² and a vineyard with 2664…
€725,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 238 m²
Villa T2 + 1 with an area of 238 m², on a plot of land of 2 996 m², located in the heart of …
€725,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with an area of 6,704 m² and…
€740,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 222 m²
Villa T3 + 1 with an area of 222 m², on a land plot of 3,659 m², located in the heart of the…
€778,780
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard in Alentejo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard
Alentejo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 271 m²
House T3 + 1 with an area of 271 m², on a plot of land with 6136 m² and a vineyard with 1,48…
€825,000
per month
Leave a request

