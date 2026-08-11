Villas for sale in Montemor-o-Novo, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Montemor o Novo
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas in Montemor o Novo, Portugal

;
Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 347 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,26M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 405 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,42M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Montemor o Novo, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 306 m²
L ’ AND VINEYARDS is located in Montemor-o-Novo, in the heart of Alentejo, but only 50 minut…
$1,06M
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Montemor o Novo, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go