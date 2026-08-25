Villas for sale in Lagos, Portugal

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Villas in Lagos, Portugal

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38 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
Located within the exclusive Palmares Golf Resort, Villa Palmares presents a stunning retrea…
$4,84M
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Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Area 250 m²
Modern luxury villa with breathtaking sea views for sale in Porto de Mós, Lagos, Algarve, Po…
$3,81M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Odiaxere, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Odiaxere, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
$1,79M
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Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Seafront Private Condominium with 13 Villas Introducing an exclusive seafront private…
$1,88M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
This brand new villa for sale is located in Lagos, offering breathtaking sea views and just …
$2,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful   the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a place wher…
$1,58M
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TekceTekce
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Seafront private condominium, featuring 13 luxurious villas This exclusive luxury developmen…
$1,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Discover this exceptional villa for sale in Cerro das Mós, one of the most desirable residen…
$1,47M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$973 377
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Luxury Seafront Private Condominium with 13 VillasIntroducing an exclusive seafront private …
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 253 m²
This contemporary villa in Lagos, Algarve, offers modern living with its sleek design, pool,…
$2,23M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 293 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale in Porto de Mós is currently under construction, located in…
$1,75M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 591 m²
This 3-bedroom villa is located in Vale da Lama, a quiet area just east of Lagos with stunni…
$2,93M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale in Lagos with stunning ocean views and roof top swimming p…
$1,49M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 188 m²
This stunning villa is located in a prestigious residential area of Porto de Mós, Lagos, on …
$1,29M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
This five bedroom villa with a two-storey annex for sale in Luz is situated just 1km away fr…
$3,51M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms, private pool and garden in Praia da Luz, AlgarveThis villa has a priv…
$974 360
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Nestled in the prestigious Monte de Lemos area of Praia da Luz, Lagos, this contemporary thr…
$2,29M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
This luxurious three bedroom apartment is located on a new development in a scenic area of L…
$972 926
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
$1,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
$2,01M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
$2,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning residence was designed by one of the most prestigious architects in Portugal t…
$2,47M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
$2,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 221 m²
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
$3,28M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Price on request
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
This stunning residence was designed by one of Portugal’s most prestigious architects to bec…
$2,79M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 262 m²
$2,79M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
$3,06M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
$2,11M
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Properties features in Lagos, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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