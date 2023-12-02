Villas for sale in Lagos, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
Villa 6 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 216 m²
This villa has a privileged location in Cerro das Mós, very close to the Tennis Club, and to…
€575,000
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 208 m²
Contemporary style villa located in the area of Ameijeira, in Lagos, very close to several s…
€1,50M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 396 m²
This beautiful & nbsp; the villa is a great opportunity for those who are looking for a plac…
€1,35M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 404 m²
Have you ever considered buying a property from 1899, well located in the historic centre of…
€1,30M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 221 m²
Contemporary style villa with unique features and an exclusive location, ideal for those who…
€3,10M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 7
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom, contemporary style villa under construction, located in a pleasant urbanization…
€1,49M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 365 m²
A few meters from the Boavista Golf and the city, in one of the most desirable urbanizations…
Price on request
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Luz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Luz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
3 bedroom villa with sea views located in Luz, just a few minutes from the beach and the vil…
€1,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
3+1 bedroom villa with swimming pool, under construction, just a few minutes from Lagos. L…
€2,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
A stylish, contemporary property situated in the area of Porto de Mós in Lagos, just a short…
€2,90M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with Bedrooms in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 8 rooms with Bedrooms
Lagos, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Number of floors 3
€5,00M
per month
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Lagos, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Lagos, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
A rare opportunity to have a one-story modern villa designed by one of the most famous Portu…
€1,53M
per month
Leave a request

