Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Carvoeiro
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Carvoeiro, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
$1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
$1,27M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
$845,315
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
$1,85M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$2,39M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
$1,58M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
$1,22M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
$1,37M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
$2,75M
Leave a request
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$441,691
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
$2,11M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
$1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go