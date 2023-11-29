Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Loule
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Loule, Portugal

76 properties total found
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 198 m²
Exciting Building Project for an Upscale Villa near the Charming The Village development nea…
€1,25M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 500 m²
Vilamoura rustic Villa on a 10,850m2 plot for sale - This 7 bedroom 500m2 south-facing detac…
€2,90M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 2
You are looking for a traditional & stylish property, close to Salir in a typical Algarve vi…
€340,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 489 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa of excellent construction and large dimensions is located a few minutes from Loul…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 453 m²
Number of floors 3
This south-facing and gently sloping plot houses a beautiful four-bedroom villa and a one-be…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 600 m²
Number of floors 3
€4,00M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 380 m²
Number of floors 2
Confortable and spacious family home with 3 en-suite bedrooms on the ground-floor, 1 study w…
€965,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 694 m²
Horizon Residences are the ultimate in luxury living: unrivalled in their innovative design,…
€7,85M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 305 m²
Number of floors 3
This property is an excellent opportunity for you if you are looking for an investment oppor…
€700,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa located close to the Vale de Lobo area has 3 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. The master…
€1,78M
Leave a request
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Almancil, Portugal
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 447 m²
Number of floors 2
This stunning 6+1 bedroom villa with contemporary architecture is located in Almancil. Th…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 619 m²
Number of floors 2
The villa consists of two floors, and on the ground floor is the fully equipped kitchen, liv…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Boliqueime, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Boliqueime, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Charming villa 5 + 1 bedroom with private pool and panoramic sea views near Bolikheim in the…
€1,90M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 277 m²
Two semi-detached villas with 2 floors plus a basement. The first floor consists of an entra…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Villa 2 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
€645,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Loule, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Loule, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
House T4 and land of 2,501m2 in Loulé - São Clemente. Contemporary in style, in a place of …
€985,000
Leave a request
Villa 6 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 901 m²
This front golf property sits on a beautiful plot with a nice mature garden. As you enter t…
€6,70M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
€1,35M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
€900,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
€875,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
€890,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Almancil, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Almancil, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
€1,23M
Leave a request

