Villas for sale in Portimao, Portugal

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Villas in Portimao, Portugal

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Mexilhoeira Grande
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23 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Discover this magnificent three-story villa located in the prestigious residential area of V…
$984,648
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International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 218 m²
Experience refined Algarve living in this sophisticated 4-bedroom en-suite villa, perfectly …
$1,15M
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Villa in Portimao, Portugal
Villa
Portimao, Portugal
This delightful, quirky villa is available for annual rental & is in an excellent location j…
$1,965
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Villa 4 bedrooms in Alvor, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 575 m²
This remarkable four bedroom villa for sale is situated in a prime location of Alvor, within…
$4,10M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 146 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$931,899
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 7 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 330 m²
This magnificent seven bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Mexilhoeira Grande,…
$3,16M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Mexilhoeira Grande, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 143 m²
This three bedroom villa for sale is located in Mexilhoeira Grande, nestled in a quiet resid…
$1,01M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$865,542
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$589,222
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$586,155
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$681,146
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$681,146
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alvor, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alvor, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa is located in a very quiet residential area, in a cul-de-sac. On the ground f…
$1,23M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$725,848
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$669,971
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$692,322
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$714,673
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$703,497
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$722,757
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$658,795
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$583,658
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$700,501
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Portimao, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Portimao, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
$658,795
Leave a request

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