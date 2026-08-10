Villas for sale in Estombar e Parchal, Portugal

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Villas in Estombar e Parchal, Portugal

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Estombar
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4 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$554,804
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
$560,021
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Parchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
$623,420
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
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Properties features in Estombar e Parchal, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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