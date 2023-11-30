Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Porto, Portugal

Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
€1,03M
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Porto, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Porto, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 428 m²
Number of floors 3
Magnificent villa with three floors and 4 fronts, is located 300 m from the beach with a clo…
€1,10M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Tamega e Sousa, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Modern villa with garden, swimming pool and garage. This villa has high-quality finishes and…
€985,000
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 474 m²
€1,98M
Villa 5 rooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
Number of floors 3
€1,48M
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,50M
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms in Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms with Bedrooms
Aldoar Foz do Douro e Nevogilde, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 433 m²
€1,45M
