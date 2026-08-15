Villas for sale in Canico, Portugal

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Villas in Canico, Portugal

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4 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
$758,118
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$636,206
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$751,880
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$497,397
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Properties features in Canico, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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