  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Residential
  4. Sao Bras de Alportel
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal

Villa 9 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 9 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 9
Area 295 m²
4 Urban Items for sale in Bordeira, Santa Bárbara de Nexe: - Warehouse - House with 4 B…
€499,000
Villa 6 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 6 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 267 m²
Villa composed of two floors and an attic, with independent entrances. The first floor cons…
€597,500
Villa 3 room villa in Alportel, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Typical Algarvian House, situated in a quiet area. It comprises a kitchen, three bedrooms,…
€470,000
Villa 4 room villa in Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Sao Bras de Alportel, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 193 m²
Villa with excellent location and overlooking the mountains, with 5000 m2. Close to the qui…
€650,000
