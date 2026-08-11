Villas for sale in Madeira, Portugal

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Villas in Madeira, Portugal

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Funchal
11
Calheta
7
Santa Cruz
4
Canico
4
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25 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
$496,488
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$758,118
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and   ocean   glade   lo…
$2,89M
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TekceTekce
Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova ”   is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-detached villa…
$736,650
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Modern villa with excellent finishing is located in a closed residential complex with a favo…
$611,951
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 448 m²
This house combines spaciousness, functionality and magnificent ocean views.Spacious layout:…
$750,505
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates   is located on the slope of Funchal (M…
$2,66M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in   The first floor consi…
$721,640
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper   floor there are three bedrooms with bathrooms, wi…
$692,774
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,52M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
The minimalist house has the following layout:Spacious living/dining room, open kitchen with…
$865,968
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
The condominium is located on land owned by Quinta da Boa Nova, with just 23 houses, all in …
$680,073
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
New villa with three bedrooms, located in the prestigious area of San Martinho.Located at an…
$1,50M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Camara de Lobos, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 245 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern villa with excellent finishing is located in a closed residential complex with a favo…
$618,158
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area   with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic ocean…
$981,430
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the   landscape garden. It al…
$906,380
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
Located in the Urbanização da Ajuda district, the 3 psalni house, recently renovated, includ…
$779,371
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
$635,043
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 107 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 107 m2 of living space, located on the coast of Madeira, a few min…
$639,051
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
$586,881
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
$2,25M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 8
Area 467 m²
The villa is located in the countryside to the west of the island, with an incredible climat…
$987,624
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   A 3-bedroo…
$800,136
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms and 170 m2 of living space, located on the coast of Madeira, a few min…
$871,433
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Properties features in Madeira, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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