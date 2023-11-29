Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Madeira, Portugal

17 properties total found
Villa 3 room villa in Funchal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Funchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 436 m²
Эксклюзивная и роскошная отдельная вилла T3 с премиальным расположением - Сан-Мартинью - Зин…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
€589,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 286 m²
€675,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal! A 3-bedroom v…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with appliances in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with appliances
Madeira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
This property qualifies for the €500,000 Golden Visa program in Portugal!   A 3-bedroo…
€750,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 167 m²
The traditional style villa located at the top of the Palheiro Village condominium, one of t…
€430,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 412 m²
“ Villas Boa Nova & rdquo; & nbsp; is a condominium consisting of 6 single-family and semi-d…
€638,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 266 m²
New house with 5 bedrooms and nbsp; is located & nbsp; in a noble and quiet area of Funchal,…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Arco da Calheta, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 240 m²
The new modern villa of 240 m2 is located on a plot of 800 m2. The villa is one-story, built…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Santa Cruz, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Santa Cruz, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 372 m²
The villa is located in a quiet area & nbsp; with on a sunny hill with magnificent panoramic…
€850,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 332 m²
Great villa for one family with panoramic views of Funshala.Villa in & nbsp; The first floor…
€625,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden in Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with garden
Ribeira Brava, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 285 m²
Brand new two-storey villa. On the upper & nbsp; floor there are three bedrooms with bathroo…
€600,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 218 m²
This modern and high-quality Madeira Diamond Estates & nbsp; is located on the slope of Func…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with parking, with air conditioning, with sea view
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 000 m²
The villa has four spacious bedrooms and an attractive pool in the & nbsp; landscape garden.…
€785,000
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Canico, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Canico, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 440 m²
This three bedroom and swimming pool villa is designed using modern and refined architectura…
€550,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage in Madeira, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with terrace, with garage
Madeira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 871 m²
A modern one-storey villa with stunning panoramic views of the city and & nbsp; ocean & nbs…
€2,50M
Leave a request

