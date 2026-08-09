Villas for sale in Oeiras, Portugal

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Villas in Oeiras, Portugal

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14 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 227 m²
Villa 4 triplex bedrooms with an area of 227 sq.m., with 4 parking spaces, 2 balconies and a…
$1,85M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,57M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,62M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
This large villa with 4 bedrooms is located on a plot of 460 square meters and has 3 floors.…
$2,27M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 250 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 433 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$2,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,56M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,62M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 227 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 414 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$1,86M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
This large 4 bedroom villa is located on a plot of 386 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa has mo…
$2,15M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 239 m²
This large villa with 4 bedrooms is located on a plot of 388 m2 and has 3 floors. The villa …
$2,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,57M
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 185 m²
Private condominium, with luxury two-level villas T4, with a gourmet area, private pool and …
$1,58M
Leave a request
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