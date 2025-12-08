Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Armacao de Pera
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Armacao de Pera, Portugal

Villa Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
This magnificent six bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Torre, Algarve. Nestl…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
This magnificent six bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Torre, Algarve. Nestl…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Villa 6 bedrooms in Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Armacao de Pera, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 345 m²
This magnificent six bedroom villa is situated in the charming town of Torre, Algarve. Nestl…
$1,73M
Leave a request
NicoleNicole
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go