Villas for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

22 properties total found
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
€2,60M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 250 m²
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
€1,20M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
€1,15M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
€530,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
€995,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
€2,26M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
€800,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
€1,80M
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa in Parchal, Portugal
Villa 3 room villa
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
€590,000
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 423 m²
€660,000
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
€1,35M
Leave a request

