Villas for sale in Lagoa, Portugal

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Villas in Lagoa, Portugal

;
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
27
Carvoeiro
25
Estombar e Parchal
4
Estombar
3
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37 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$498,185
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
New villa with 2 bedrooms, total area of 109 sq.m., parking, garden and terrace, in the comp…
$450,801
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
This exclusive, small-scale residential complex is located in popular Carvoeiro, central Alg…
$550,934
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$554,832
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 297 m²
A Masterpiece of Modern Luxury with Breathtaking Views Indulge in the epitome of sophisticat…
$1,58M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
$1,58M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 112 m²
Positioned two minutes from the breathtaking beaches of Carvoeiro, this exclusive private co…
$498,185
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 102 m²
Nestled in the charming beach side town of Carveiro, this beautiful property has an old-worl…
$1,41M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
This 5-Star resort in the Algarve is close to the beautiful villages of Carvoeiro and Ferrag…
$1,05M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 224 m²
This four bedroom villa for sale in Carvoeiro is situated within a five minute drive from th…
$2,11M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
$1,05M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 297 m²
$1,50M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms in an elite condominium, Algarve.Villa with 2 bedrooms in a 5-star res…
$668,099
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
$1,22M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,85M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
$1,90M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Villa with 2 bedrooms in an elite condominium, Algarve.Villa with 2 bedrooms in a 5-star res…
$668,099
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
$845,315
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
$2,75M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
$1,35M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
$1,80M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
2-bedroom villa in a 5-star resort in Carvoeiro, Algarve. The resort is famous for its uniqu…
$668,099
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
$2,39M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
$1,90M
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Lagoa, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Lagoa, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
In Lagoa, one of the main centers of culture and export of oranges in Europe, with its uniqu…
$668,099
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
$560,021
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
$1,85M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Carvoeiro, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
$2,11M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Parchal, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Parchal, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 169 m²
Fantastic villa situated in Bela Vista Parchal. Composed of three bedrooms, all with built …
$623,420
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Properties features in Lagoa, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
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