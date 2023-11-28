UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
Leading agency in Alanya
New buildings
Flats in new buildings
New houses
All new buildings
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers
Residential
Leading agency in Alanya
Apartment
Penthouse
Condo
Multilevel apartments
Studio apartment
House
Villa
Castle
Cottage
Mansion
Townhouse
Chalet
Duplex
Bungalow
Land
Luxury Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Commercial
All commercial properties
Restaurant
Shop
Hotel
Office
Manufacture
Revenue house
Investment
Warehouse
Established business
Other
Investment Properties
Property from owners
Find an Agent
Real estate agencies
Agents
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Analytics
Flights and hotels
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Log in
Sign up
Add property
Realting.com uses cookies to improve your interaction with the website.
Learn more
Yes, I agree
Filters
Price:
EUR
USD
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
TRY
CZK
UZS
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Multilevel apartments
Condo
Penthouse
House
Castle
Chalet
Mansion
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Duplex
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Portugal
Residential
Lagoa e Carvoeiro
Villas
Villas for sale in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal
Villa
Clear all
20 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
216 m²
Amazing Villa, located in the heart of Carvoeiro. Within short distance of the most beautif…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
4
230 m²
Contemporary style villa recently built to the highest of standards with all of the latest t…
€1,70M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
2
215 m²
Single-storey villa, 5 minutes away from the center of Carvoeiro village and its beaches, wi…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
4
327 m²
LUXURY VILLA WITH SEA VIEWS! Detached 3 bedroom villa located on a high position with stun…
€2,00M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
5
4
398 m²
Seaside Property near Marinha and Albandeira beaches, highly attractive. With a privileged l…
€5,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,75M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
150 m²
Recently renovated single storey villa, in the middle of vineyards, which offers a unique se…
€1,28M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5
5
327 m²
Luxurious modern villa built in 2022 in a residential area in Carvoeiro. The property featu…
€2,60M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
300 m²
Detached single storey villa under renovation between Lagoa and Carvoeiro with easy access t…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
250 m²
4 bedroom villa, located in a quiet area within walking distance of the centre of Carvoeiro …
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
3
182 m²
Beautiful villa located in Carvoeiro, within a short distance from the town centre. This pr…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
3
148 m²
An excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. This spacious single storey villa…
€1,15M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
3
197 m²
4 bedroom villa inserted on a 5820m2 plot, located within walking distance of the centre of …
€995,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5
7
200 m²
A wonderful, contemporary-style, 3 storey villa composed of a basement, a ground floor and a…
€2,26M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 3 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
3
2
114 m²
Traditional villa in the centre of Carvoeiro. The villa consists of just one floor with a l…
€800,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5
5
Excellent investment opportunity in a prime location. A contemporary style villa with amazin…
€1,80M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Lagoa, Portugal
4
3
250 m²
Great farmhouse, located close to the Pestana Golf courses and within walking distance of La…
€1,30M
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 4 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
4
5
300 m²
Excellent contemporary villa currently under construction, composed of a basement, ground fl…
Price on request
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5
5
423 m²
€660,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Villa 5 room villa
Carvoeiro, Portugal
5
6
297 m²
€1,35M
Recommend
Leave a request
Properties features in Lagoa e Carvoeiro, Portugal
with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map
Superlike!
Like this ad? Put
superlike
1 superlike = 10 likes
Confirm 50 R
Cancel
By pressing the "Confirm" button you will get 50 realtings (5 EUR) deducted from your personal account balance for the superlike
Pay 5 EUR
Cancel
When you click the "Pay" button, you will be automatically redirected to the top-up page, since you do not have enough Realtings on your balance
Superlike!
You have already given this property a superlike. To cancel the superlike, click "Remove".
Please note that there is no refund of realtings for cancelling a superlike
Remove
Leave
Clicking the "Remove" button you cancel the superlike without returning the realtings to your balance
Share recommendation!
why should I recommend?
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL
This item is saved in your Realting recommendations. To remove it from your recommendations, click on the link below
Remove from recommendations
Share recommendation!
You can share the recommendation on your social networks
Copy URL