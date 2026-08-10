Villas for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

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Villas in Lisbon, Portugal

;
Cascais
30
Oeiras
14
Torres Vedras
9
Turcifal
6
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76 properties total found
Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Premium Premium
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,10M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Villa 4 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 196 m²
Villa with sea views near Praia da Araya Branca, Lorinha.In the   condominium with a communa…
$612,596
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,08M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Excellent villa in a modern style, with a garden and pool, located in a residential area of …
$1,84M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 169 m²
For sale: Elegant 3-bedroom villa in one of Estoril’s most peaceful areas, just minutes from…
$1,51M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 282 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, a total built-up area of 282 sq.m, a new one with a garden, a private…
$2,37M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 395 m²
Modern house, spacious living room, 3 bedrooms-suites, fully equipped kitchen. Access to a…
$2,30M
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with a total external area of 102 sq.m …
$2,81M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,12M
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Villa 5 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 257 m²
Modern светлый  a house with spacious balconies and a terrace from which to admire the magni…
$2,54M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 225 m²
Villa with 3 bedrooms, 225 sq.m., brand new, with 3 parking spaces, terraces with a total ar…
$3,58M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 190 m²
New 3-bedroom villa with terrace in a closed condominium of 9 villas. The condominium is loc…
$1,27M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 266 m²
Separate two-storey villa under construction, in a modern style, with a garden and a heated …
$1,72M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 241 m²
Villa triplex 3 bedrooms, new, with a total area of 241 sq.m. and an external area of 274 sq…
$1,36M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 215 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,07M
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Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English
Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 176 m²
New villa duplex with 3 bedrooms, with a total area of 176 sq.m., with a garden and private …
$2,08M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Lourinha, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 322 m²
Modern and luxurious villa in a beautiful location on a hilltop with panoramic views of the …
$716,622
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Villa 5 bedrooms in Alcantara, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Alcantara, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 292 m²
House with 5 bedrooms, new, 292 sq.m ( total area ), with   a plot of 102 sq.m and 3 parking…
$2,81M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 400 m²
Кондоминиум  located close to the ocean, railway station, St Julian & # 39; s School and the…
$2,98M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 350 m²
A two-storey modern house with huge balconies that offers a stunning view   of the ocean and…
$1,61M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Oeiras, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 185 m²
Villa with 4 bedrooms, new, 185 sq.m., total external area of 256 m2, a terrace of 62 m2 and…
$1,57M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
For sale: elegant 3-bedroom home with 207 sqm of living space, fully renovated with premium …
$1,60M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 261 m²
House with 3 bedrooms, an area of 213 square meters, 3 floors, with a roof terrace with a pr…
$2,31M
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 275 m²
New Penha Longa Valley   the condominium consists of 11 villas, each with a built-up area of…
$1,21M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 341 m²
Castelhana Residences is a new complex consisting of   6   premium-quality villas located in…
$1,24M
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 214 m²
A separate villa under construction with modern lines, located on a plot of 317 m2, with a p…
$1,01M
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Villa 8 bedrooms in Madalena, Portugal
Villa 8 bedrooms
Madalena, Portugal
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 523 m²
Traditional Portuguese manor house composed of three floors, on the ground floor there are t…
$523,039
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Sintra, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Sintra, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 187 m²
Located in Rio de Mouro, an increasingly popular neighborhood, Quinta da Azenha combines   a…
$797,531
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 416 m²
Modern Village with garden and swimming pool in a new complex in the exclusive area of Cobre…
$1,62M
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Villa in Turcifal, Portugal
Villa
Turcifal, Portugal
Bathrooms count 3
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/1
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Developer
LDV Invest
Languages
English

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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