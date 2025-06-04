Show property on map Show properties list
Villas for sale in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal

10 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
This villa is located between the Serra do Caldeirão mountain range and the Atlantic Ocean. …
$1,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,59M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 290 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,54M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,48M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 297 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,54M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Villa with high quality finishings, surrounded by nature and fantastic landscape. This villa…
$2,11M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 410 m²
Excellent villa that combines modern and rustic in a perfect combination, the comfort to lux…
$4,02M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Villa 6 bedrooms
Vila Nova de Cacela, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Contemporary style villa with 6 en suite bedrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, laundry room, a…
$3,06M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Vila Real de Santo Antonio, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 287 m²
This villa is located in a gated residential complex next to the picturesque Serra de Caldei…
$1,48M
