Villas for sale in Quarteira, Portugal

43 properties total found
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
This villa located in Vilamoura is very close to the Victoria golf course, in a residential …
€1,10M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 2
This villa still under construction is located very close to Falésia beach and the marina of…
€2,50M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 252 m²
Number of floors 3
Villa is in the final phase of construction in Vilamoura, with contemporary architecture, so…
€3,50M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Excellent contemporary style villa, situated in one of the most privileged golf areas, in Pi…
€10,95M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 300 m²
Villa with a privileged location situated in the famous Urbanisation of Vila Sol, complete w…
€1,49M
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 bedrooms with air conditioning, with terrace, with swimming pool
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 5
Area 415 m²
One Six Villas is six stunning modern connected villas with private pools, with a unique and…
€1,55M
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 313 m²
Stunning villa with four bedrooms and a swimming pool in the indoor complex & nbsp; Vila Sol…
€1,70M
Villa 2 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
It was inspired by traditional Algarve architecture, an excellent modern 2 bedroom villa wit…
€645,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
This villa inserted in a private condominium is composed of: - 4 bedrooms (3 en suite); - …
€1,35M
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
€900,000
Villa 4 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 355 m²
€875,000
Villa 4 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
€890,000
Villa 6 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 555 m²
€1,23M
Villa 3 rooms with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 rooms with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 233 m²
€1,50M
Villa 3 rooms with patio in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 rooms with patio
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 226 m²
€1,30M
Villa 3 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 275 m²
€999,900
Villa 7 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 7 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 770 m²
Number of floors 3
€2,60M
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 562 m²
€1,34M
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 411 m²
€945,000
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 520 m²
€1,15M
Villa 6 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 517 m²
€1,17M
Villa 6 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 6 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 513 m²
€1,23M
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 504 m²
€1,14M
Villa 5 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 5 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 504 m²
€3,00M
Villa 4 rooms in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 4 rooms
Quarteira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
€1,60M
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 151 m²
€665,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
€860,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
€640,000
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with yard
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 147 m²
€640,000
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard in Quarteira, Portugal
Villa 3 bedrooms with yard
Quarteira, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 199 m²
€862,000
