Villas for sale in Estombar, Portugal

Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 2 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Air conditioner, with Swimming pool
Estombar, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 553 m²
Number of floors 1
This T2 villa located in Silves is a stunning blend that combines modern comfort with the na…
$509,974
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Swimming pool in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms with Air conditioner, with Terrace, with Swimming pool
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
In Portugal, in the Algarve, in the area of Lagoa, near the Gramacho Golf Course and the bea…
$543,619
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Estombar, Portugal
Villa 4 bedrooms
Estombar, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 170 m²
New 4 bedroom villa with pool, located in Estômbar, within walking distance of Ferragudo and…
$560,021
Leave a request
