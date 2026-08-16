Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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Cottages in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

;
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni
39
Municipality of Saronikos
28
Vari Municipal Unit
24
Municipality of Dionysos
18
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187 properties total found
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 184 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area: under construction maisonette 184 sq.m. 3rd-4th flo…
$1,55M
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Markopoulo, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 450 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$1,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Afidnes, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Afidnes, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 440 m²
For Sale -- Residential Detached house  -- East Attica: Afidnes (Kiourka) - 440 Sq.m., 6 Bed…
$250,554
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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, livi…
$1,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 213 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 213 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of living room w…
$1,59M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage in Markopoulo, Greece
Cottage
Markopoulo, Greece
Area 201 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage of 201 sq.m. in Attica. The first floor consists of 2 bedrooms, on…
$548,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the municipality, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and stu…
$1,11M
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Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms, …
$752,111
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, liv…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Area 531 m²
For sale two-storey detached house with a total area of 531 sq.m. The house consists of f…
$755,654
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 360 m²
-------------------------- An Oasis of Serenity and Luxury in Rafina Welcome to a pro…
$822,647
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 250 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$413,248
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Spata - Artemida, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$399,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 440 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 440 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$590,354
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 9 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 9 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Area 550 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 550 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 7 bedrooms, 3…
$1,89M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Anavyssos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 211 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 211 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$769,822
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 165 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 165 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Cottage
Kalyvia Thorikou, Greece
Area 253 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 253 square meters in Athens. The ground floor cons…
$561,151
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 550 m²
The detached house is located in Ipokratios Politia behind mountain of Parnitha Since the…
$1,06M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Rafina, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Rafina, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 505 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 505 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Spata, Greece
Cottage
Spata, Greece
Area 1 400 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 1400 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the mountain,…
$2,24M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Nea Makri, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Nea Makri, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 570 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 570 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$2,95M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Agios Konstantinos, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 255 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 255 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$495,898
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 430 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 430 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms, …
$791,075
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 450 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of living room …
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale 0-storey house of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The owners will be leaving the furniture…
$903,242
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Limenas Markopoulou, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 270 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 270 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, 2…
$1,65M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Area 405 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 405 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, one…
$1,55M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 326 m²
For sale 4-storey house of 326 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$1,03M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

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