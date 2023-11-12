Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Regional Unit of East Attica
  5. Cottages

Cottages for sale in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

Cottage To archive
Clear all
57 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
€790,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, in the center of the humanity, 2nd-3rd floor maisonette and studio …
€1,000,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 450 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 4-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Athens. The basement consists of one storeroomon…
€2,10M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 192 m²
Varkiza south of Athens, Asirmatos Varis area, newly built maisonette of 192 sq.m. building …
€750,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Voula south of Athens Nea Kalymnos area, maisonette of 123 sq.m. 2nd-3rd floor newly built l…
€680,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Saronis, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€2,10M
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
€580,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with storage room
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Voula South of Athens, Panorama area: detached house - villa of 370 sq.m. in a green and qui…
€1,000,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with balcony, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 207 m²
Vari south of Athens Miladeza area, independent maisonette of 207 sq.m. on a plot of 200 sq.…
€550,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 350 m²
Vari south of Athens, Miladeza area, detached house of 350 sq.m. on a plot of 300 sq.m. exce…
€650,000
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Athens. There is a fireplace. The owners will be…
€1,000,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with swimming pool, with fireplace
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Vari, Korbi area south of Athens: ultra-luxurious corner detached house on a plot of 250 sq.…
€850,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Stathmos Afidnon, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 400 m²
Agios Stefanos north of Athens Muson Hill area: 400m single-family house ². of excellent con…
€810,000
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings in Saronis, Greece
3 room cottage with city view, with furnishings
Saronis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 127 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, living…
€550,000
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
1 room Cottage with balcony, with fireplace, with AirConditioning
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Voula south of Athens, Dikigorika area, house of 60sq.m. on a plot of 700 sq.m. ground floor…
€180,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 3-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor cons…
€290,000
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with double glazed windows, with elevator, with swimming pool
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 204 m²
For Sale -- Residential Maisonette  -- East Attica: Voula - 390 Sq.m., 7 Bedrooms, 6 Bathroo…
€1,33M
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
Price on request
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings in Lacquer, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with furnishings
Lacquer, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 185 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 185 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€420,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 330 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 4 bedrooms…
€750,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Attica, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Attica, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€950,000
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Anavyssos, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€700,000
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 3
Area 342 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 342 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
€550,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings in Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with furnishings
Municipality of Dionysos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 390 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 2 living r…
€1,60M
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 304 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 304 sq.meters in Athens. The ground floor consists of 2 living ro…
€1,05M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, living…
€330,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 240 sq.meters in Attica. The semi-basement consists of living roo…
€800,000
Cottage 11 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings in Attica, Greece
Cottage 11 bedrooms with city view, with furnishings
Attica, Greece
Rooms 15
Bathrooms count 3
Area 504 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 504 sq.meters in Athens. The semi-basement consists of 3 bedrooms…
€380,000
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Anavyssos, Greece
1 room Cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Anavyssos, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 227 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 227 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of . The first…
€168,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Saronikos, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 5-storey house of 300 sq.meters in Attica. The ground floor consists of living room…
€505,000

Properties features in Regional Unit of East Attica, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir