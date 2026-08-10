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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Ellomenos, Greece

;
houses
3
3 properties total found
Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 656 m²
For sale villa of 656 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. Villa has front layout has a wonderful se…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Villa
Lefkada Municipality, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale villa of 420 sq.meters on Islands. There are: solar panels for water heating, a f…
$2,60M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Vlycho, Greece
Villa
Vlycho, Greece
Area 167 m²
For sale villa of 167 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. There are: air conditioning. Extras inc…
$2,18M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Ellomenos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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