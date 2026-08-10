Apartments for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

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Apartments in Ioanian Islands, Greece

;
Corfu
21
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
32
Municipality of Northern Corfu
8
Kassopaia Municipal Unit
8
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47 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Zakynthos Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 332 m²
Set amidst the lush olive groves of the prestigious Vasilikos peninsula, this extraordinary …
$2,77M
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2 bedroom apartment in Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 92 m²
For sale apartment of 92 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 49 m²
For sale apartment of 49 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$242,045
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Grekodom Development
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TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Agia Eleni, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 154 m²
For sale apartment of 154 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$389,634
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 47 m²
For sale apartment of 47 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$230,238
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 61 m²
For sale apartment of 61 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$301,081
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$91,405
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Ioanian Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$631,679
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$421,513
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$430,959
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$277,467
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$283,370
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 60 m²
For sale apartment of 60 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$306,984
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Grekodom Development
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1 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$306,984
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Gimari, Greece
Apartment
Gimari, Greece
Area 38 m²
Apartment for sale of 38 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment has an angular …
$212,264
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Ipsos, Greece
Apartment
Ipsos, Greece
Area 400 m²
For sale 8 apartments in the area of Ypsos. Each apartment has an area of 50 sq.m and thei…
$1,16M
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 122 m²
For sale apartment of 122 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$655,293
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$495,898
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale apartment of 56 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$247,924
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ipsos, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ipsos, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 84 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 84 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment …
$129,878
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$472,283
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Ipsos, Greece
Apartment
Ipsos, Greece
Area 56 m²
Apartment for sale of 56 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$171,385
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Grekodom Development
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2 bedroom apartment in Gimari, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Gimari, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 59 m²
For sale apartment of 59 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$407,344
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Agii Deka, Greece
Apartment
Agii Deka, Greece
Area 57 m²
For sale apartment of 57 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$106,008
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$79,980
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Grekodom Development
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Apartment in Sinarades, Greece
Apartment
Sinarades, Greece
Area 25 m²
Apartment for sale of 25 square meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on t…
$91,405
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Grekodom Development
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3 bedroom apartment in Kontokali, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Kontokali, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 135 m²
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$383,730
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$596,258
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
For sale apartment of 72 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$295,177
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 112 m²
For sale apartment of 112 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$667,100
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Grekodom Development
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English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Property types in Ioanian Islands

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Ioanian Islands, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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Luxury
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