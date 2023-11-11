Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

49 properties total found
2 room apartment in Kastania, Greece
2 room apartment
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€245,000
1 room apartment with city view in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with city view
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
Price on request
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale, a 170 sq.m apartment in the heart of Corfu town! The apartment is located on the 2…
€1,10M
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room apartment with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 104 m²
 Apartment of 104 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The apartment is located on the second floor …
€160,000
2 room apartment in Chrisiida, Greece
2 room apartment
Chrisiida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 116 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€220,000
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kato Pavliana, Greece
2 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kato Pavliana, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale apartment of 71 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€130,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Gouvia, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 115 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€480,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, near metro
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 87 m²
Ampelokipi vetral of Athens apartment oif 87 sq.m. airy ground floor in very good condition …
€175,000
1 room apartment with sea view in Acharavi, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view
Acharavi, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 400 sq.meters in central Greece. The apartment is situated on the floo…
€850,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, near metro, with armored door
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
For Sale - Residential Apartment - Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 137 Sq.m., 2 Bedrooms…
€145,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 1
2 studios for sale in the Benitses area.Apartments 20 sq.m. and 25 sq.m.They consist of one …
€125,000
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Chlomos, Greece
3 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Chlomos, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale apartment of 75 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море, with кондиционер in Kato Korakiana, Greece
4 room apartment in good condition, with вид на море, with кондиционер
Kato Korakiana, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 240 m²
Floor 2/2
The complex has been renovated in 2007, it's only 500m from the beach of Dassia and consists…
€550,000
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
4 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 151 m²
Floor 4/1
For sale apartment of 151 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€900,000
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamara, Greece
3 room apartment with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 172 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale duplex of 172 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The duplex is situated on the first…
€190,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 55 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€90,000
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2 room apartment with sea view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 77 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€330,000
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace in Vineyards, Greece
2 room apartment with double glazed windows, with elevator, with fireplace
Vineyards, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 109 m²
For Sale -- Residential Apartment  -- Athens Center: Athens - Ampelokipoi 109 Sq.m., 2 Bedro…
€335,000
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings in Pelekas, Greece
1 room apartment with sea view, with mountain view, with furnishings
Pelekas, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a flat of 100 sq.m with a sea view in the area of Kondogialos in the west of Corfu.…
€350,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale an apartment 75 sq.m in the heart of the old town of Corfu, in an excellent locatio…
€280,000
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 288 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 flats on the 2d and 3d floor, each 96 sq.m, as well as an attic floor of 96 sq.m …
€950,000
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Gouvia, Greece
3 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Gouvia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
Luxurious, fully furnished apartment of 160 sq.m, located in the area of ​​Kommenos, the mos…
€680,000
1 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
1 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale is an apartment of 59 sq.m in the heart of the historical center of Corfu town. The…
€320,000
3 room apartment in Sivota, Greece
3 room apartment
Sivota, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/2
Apartment for sale in Center, Sivota of Thesprotia for 125.000€ (Listing No W4095). Another …
€125,000
6 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
6 room apartment in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
Floor 3/3
Excellent building condition, build with quality materials.Partially furnished with electric…
€650,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Superb apartment featuring minimalist spaces in a prestigious area. SmartHome with all the l…
€680,000
2 room apartment in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Ideally located in one of the most romantic and sought after parts of Corfu town, this apart…
€750,000
3 room apartment in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
These charming, classic-style apartments are conveniently located in the city center. The pr…
Price on request
2 room apartment with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
2 room apartment with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
€200,000
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room apartment with city view, with furnishings
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
€300,000

