Houses for sale in Ioanian Islands, Greece

3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Dafnata, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Dafnata, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 150 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€160,000
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Ioanian Islands, Greece
2 room house with parking, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 160 m²
€342,000
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Ionian Islands. The maisonette has 3 levels. The sem…
€275,000
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Lefkada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale, a traditional house of 160 sq.m located in Katouna village, on the island of Lefka…
€342,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Kamara, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Kamara, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 67 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists of…
€105,000
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Kastania, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Kastania, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 4-storey villa of 325 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€850,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with меблирована полностью
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
3-storey cottage with an area of 114 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists o…
€250,000
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
3 room townhouse with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 133 m²
Townhouse with an area of 133 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one …
€265,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with вид на горы
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 145 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The second floor…
€188,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 147 m²
The villa has excellent sea views and is located in the Danilia area.For sale 2-storey villa…
€580,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
2-storey villa of 250 sq.m. on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of a living roo…
€650,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 152 m²
2-storey villa of 152 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom, …
€1,40M
House with вид на море in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
House with вид на море
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Area 168 m²
For sale is a building of 168 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The windows offer sea views. Real…
€440,000
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 2 room villa with terrace, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
For sale 1-storey cottage with an area of 67 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The cottage consis…
€280,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with вид на море, with gaurded area
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 179 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage with an area of 179 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor c…
€400,000
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 380 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 380 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of 3 b…
€950,000
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 196 m²
2-storey villa of 196 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The villa was completely renovated in 201…
€550,000
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 3 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 220 m²
 2-storey villa of 220 sq.m on the island of Corfu. The first floor consists of one bedroom…
€1,55M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 240 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,25M
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 180 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 180 square meters on the island of Corfu. The villa consists of: …
€2,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 300 m²
 For sale 3-storey villa of 300 square meters on the island of Corfu. The basement consists …
€1,50M
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove in Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with terrace, with fridge, with stove
Municipality of Corfu, Greece
Rooms 8
Area 330 m²
In a quiet, serene village on Corfu Island, a luxury villa with magnificent views of the Ion…
€3,50M
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Chalikounas, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Chalikounas, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 82 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale under construction 2-storey house of 82 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The groun…
€680,000
3 room cottage with furnishings in Agia Eleni, Greece
3 room cottage with furnishings
Agia Eleni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 194 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 194 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€530,000
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove in Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Villa Villa 8 bedrooms in good condition, with fridge, with stove
Kato Agios Markos, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 6
Area 300 m²
Floor 2/2
They are completely renovated in 2017, decorated in a modern style and come fully furnished …
€2,10M
3 room townhouse with furnishings in Potamos, Greece
3 room townhouse with furnishings
Potamos, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€310,000
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with parking, with sea view, with swimming pool
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 656 m²
Villa for sale with an area of 656 sq.m on the Ionnic Islands. The villa has an angular loca…
€2,50M
House with parking in Ioanian Islands, Greece
House with parking
Ioanian Islands, Greece
Area 200 m²
For sale separately standing house 200 sq.m on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the area of Varres in …
€300,000
1 room Cottage with furnishings in Gaitani, Greece
1 room Cottage with furnishings
Gaitani, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached house of 200 sq.m for sale on a plot of 4700 sq.m in the Varres area of Zakynthos.T…
€300,000
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Agios Mattheos, Greece
3 room cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Agios Mattheos, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 130 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The ground floor consists o…
€275,000

