  2. Greece
  3. Argolis Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Sea view

Seaview Houses for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
59
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
51
Municipality of Nafplio
20
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
14
40 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,14M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$628,161
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome to a prop…
$1,47M
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$742,372
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,13M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$525,371
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has one level. …
$456,844
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,83M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground …
$1,03M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$628,161
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
$548,213
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Villa in Eastern Peloponnese Price: €1,500,000Nestled in a magical location in Eas…
$1,71M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the …
$913,688
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,63M
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
$462,555
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
$970,794
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 109 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 109 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The house consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$331,212

Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,71M
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Floor -1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedrooms…
$359,765
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of on…
$274,107
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$502,529
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,94M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,06M
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$525,371
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$913,688
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,57M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. G…
$536,792
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,60M
