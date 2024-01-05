Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Argolis Regional Unit
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

villas
23
cottages
11
townhouses
8
House To archive
Clear all
174 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
€405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €127.000 . This 98 sq.…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: 11777 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €160.000 . This 175 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 621765 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Epano Epidavros for €80.000 . This 100 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house with elevator, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
6 room house with elevator, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 426 m²
Property Code: 621712 - Building FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €370.000 . Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Property Code: 621711 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €270.000. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 581703 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Petrothalassa for €165.000 . This 80 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 4 146 m²
Property Code. 11692 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €80.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11674 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €140.000 . This 100 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with furniture
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581661 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €80.000 . This 135…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 11658 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €360.000 . Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Property Code: 11649 - House FOR SALE in Asini Agia Paraskevi for €160.000 . This 162 sq. m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 1267 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €660.000 . This 480 sq. m. furn…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Property Code: 11622 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Agia Kiriaki for €290.000. This 210 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: 621618 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Fourni for €75.000 . This 170 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Leave a request
House with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 11615 - House FOR SALE in Lerna Kiveri for €80.000 . This 75 sq. m. House i…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house in Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 room house
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Property Code: 621607 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €250.000 . This 40…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 118 m²
Property Code: 1254 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €75.000 . This 118 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 164 m²
Property Code: 11596 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €390.000 . Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Property Code: 11582 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €215.000 . This 115 sq. m. Ho…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11579 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €420.000 . This 100…
Price on request
Leave a request
5 room house with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
5 room house with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 581577 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €450.000 . This 240 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with tents in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace, with tents
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 117 m²
Property Code: 11567 - House FOR SALE in Asini Center for €175.000 . This 117 sq. m. furnish…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Property Code: 1246 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Aria for €270.000 . This 120 sq. m. Ma…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Property Code: 581538 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €207.000 . This 105 sq. …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir