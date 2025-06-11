Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Argolis Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
59
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
51
Municipality of Nafplio
20
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
14
23 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- A Haven of Tranquility and Luxury in Porto Heli Welcome to a prop…
$1,47M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,13M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,06M
Cottage 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 210 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 210 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms…
$1,83M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground …
$1,03M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,63M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,71M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,94M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,06M
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,57M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,60M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 1000 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor c…
$4,57M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 170 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,54M
4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,94M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,82M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$456,844
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditional c…
$913,688
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,97M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$5,14M
