  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Argolis Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Houses for Sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
59
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
51
Municipality of Nafplio
20
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
14
28 properties total found
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 480 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale villa of 480 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. A magnificent view of th…
Price on request
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,14M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 350 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$628,161
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,13M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$525,371
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 471 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 471 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Villa consists of 4 bedrooms, 3 liv…
$2,06M
Townhouse 5 rooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese . The maisonette has one level. …
$456,844
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 198 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 198 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of one WC. G…
$354,054
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement …
Price on request
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For Sale: Villa in Eastern Peloponnese Price: €1,500,000Nestled in a magical location in Eas…
$1,71M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A magnificent view of the …
$913,688
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Floor 1
For sale 1-storey villa of 270 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Villa consists …
$2,63M
Cottage 5 rooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
$462,555
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,71M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 167 m²
Floor -1
For sale 3-storey house of 167 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$502,529
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,06M
1 room Cottage in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
1 room Cottage
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
$137,053
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 964 m²
Here's the English translation:For Sale: 4-Story Villa (964 sq.m) in Porto Heli, Peloponnese…
$4,57M
Townhouse 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. G…
$536,792
4 bedroom house in Nea Epidauros, Greece
4 bedroom house
Nea Epidauros, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 4 130 m²
Number of floors 3
Just outside the village of Nea Epidavros, a detached house with a total area of 202 sq.m. i…
$585,352
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$1,94M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Agios Aimilianos, Greece
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,28M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor -1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 280 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$1,82M
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 120 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of living roo…
$456,844
Villa 1 room in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 1 room
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
-------------------------- Introduction: Discover the ultimate tranquility and traditional c…
$913,688
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Ground floor co…
$2,97M
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. Semi-basement c…
$405,449
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Gr…
$165,606
