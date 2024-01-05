Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Argolis Regional Unit
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Villa To archive
Clear all
38 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Property Code: 1235 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €470.000. This 136 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 290 m²
Property Code: 1232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.400.000 . This 290 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 270 m²
Property Code: 581476 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Lakkes for €400.000. This 270 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms with elevator, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with elevator, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 380 m²
Property Code: 1600 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Paliochora for €980.000 . This 380 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 255 m²
Property Code: 611427 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Ververouda for €1.200.000 . This 255 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
Property Code: 1486 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Tirintha for €130.000 . This 165 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 3 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 220 m²
Property Code: 1537 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €480.000 . This 220 sq. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 280 m²
Property Code: 1909 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Portocheli for €1.300.000 . This 280 sq. m. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Property Code: 1912 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €780.000. This 306 sq. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 240 m²
Property Code: 1993 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €1.000.000 . This 240 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Property Code: 1994 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €750.000. This 250 sq. …
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, penthouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with furniture, with fireplace, penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 251 m²
Property Code: 581123 - House FOR SALE in Asini Tolo for €775.000 . This 251 sq. m. furnishe…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Property Code: 11160 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Nea Epidavros for €800.000 . This 300 sq.…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with luxury estate in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with furniture, with security, with luxury estate
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 148 m²
Property Code: 581216 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €590.000 . This 148 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 295 m²
Property Code: 11232 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Kosta for €580.000 . This 295 sq. m. House…
Price on request
Leave a request
Villa 6 rooms in Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Villa 6 rooms
Palea Epidhavros, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 1
This exceptional property with a magical view is located on the slope of Nea Epidaurus and j…
€185,000
Leave a request
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 1100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-basem…
Price on request
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 2-storey villa of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The gro…
€900,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 292 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 292 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,40M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with swimming pool in Petrothalassa, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with swimming pool
Petrothalassa, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 000 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a 4-storey villa of 1.000 sq.m on the Peloponnese peninsula, Porto Heli. The ground…
€3,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view in Saint Emilian, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with swimming pool, with mountain view, with city view
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 650 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 650 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€2,00M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a delightful villa, located in one of the rapidly developing areas Ermionida, Lioge…
€1,29M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Portocheli, Greece
Villa 1 room with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Portocheli, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 350 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of350 sq.meters inPeloponnese, near to Porto-Xeli.Villa has a mounta…
€750,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 11 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 11
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€4,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 248 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 248 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€990,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 500 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 6 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 203 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 203 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 4 rooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€460,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir