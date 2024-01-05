Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Argolis Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

8 properties total found
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view in Astros Beach, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view
Astros Beach, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€285,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Townhouse 6 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 9
Bathrooms count 5
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 4
For sale maisonette of 300 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels. T…
€470,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with mountain view
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€320,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 80 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. Th…
€145,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€600,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline in Douroufi, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with city view, with first coastline
Douroufi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The maisonette has …
€400,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room townhouse with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 190 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 2 levels. T…
€460,000
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

