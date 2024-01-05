Show property on map Show properties list
Cottages for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

11 properties total found
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
€405,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€140,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 200 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€850,000
3 room cottage with sea view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 136 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€430,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline in Saint Emilian, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view, with first coastline
Saint Emilian, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 1-storey house of 155 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The house consi…
€480,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view in Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with sea view
Petrothalassa Ermionis, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 220 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The semi-baseme…
€650,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with sea view
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 144 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€760,000
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room cottage with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 98 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists o…
€240,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view in Lefkakia, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with city view
Lefkakia, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 272 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction 1-storey house of 272 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . A view …
€120,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 140 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The ground floor consists …
€220,000
