Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Argolis Regional Unit

Residential properties for sale in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

Municipality of Ermionida
35
Municipal Unit of Kranidi
25
Municipality of Nafplio
11
Municipal Unit of Ermioni
7
Municipality of Argos and Mykines
6
Municipality of Epidaurus
3
Municipal Unit of Nafplio
3
225 properties total found
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning in Nafplio, Greece
Villa 7 rooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with air conditioning
Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 190 m²
Number of floors 2
A stone, detached house of excellent quality with amazing sea views and just 170 meters from…
€760,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
3 room apartment with parking, with sea view, with terrace
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 4
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 3
Modern complex of villas close to the beach, Ermioni, Greece We offer luminous villas with …
€760,500
Leave a request
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Villa 8 rooms with sea view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 3-storey villa of 250 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€780,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace in Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with fireplace
Municipality of Argos and Mykines, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
City of Corinth Sinikismos area, floor apartment of 130 sq.m. 2nd floor ( metached house - w…
€250,000
Leave a request
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Townhouse 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Epidaurus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 164 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 164 sq.meters in Western Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Th…
€400,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 5 rooms with sea view, with mountain view, with first coastline
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 0-storey house of 125 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Extras included with the property: garden
€405,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view in Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view
Municipality of Ermionida, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 4-storey house of 215 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese - Ermionida. The ground floo…
€355,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
2 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 98 m²
Property Code: 11910 - House FOR SALE in Loutraki-Perachora Kavos for €127.000 . This 98 sq.…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house in Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
3 room house
Municipality of Nafplio, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 127 m²
Property Code: 601780 - House FOR SALE in Xilokastro Melissi for €270.000. This 127 sq. m. H…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Property Code: 11777 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Agios Aimilianos for €160.000 . This 175 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 601774 - Apartment FOR SALE in Argos Center for €63.000 . This 75 sq. m. Apa…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 621765 - House FOR SALE in Epidavros Epano Epidavros for €80.000 . This 100 s…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room apartment penthouse in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room apartment penthouse
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 119 m²
Property Code: 581716 - Apartment FOR SALE in Kranidi Koilada for €100.000 . This 119 sq. m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
6 room house with elevator, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
6 room house with elevator, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 426 m²
Property Code: 621712 - Building FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €370.000 . Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Property Code: 621711 - Maisonette FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €270.000. T…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 11710 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €100.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
Property Code: 11708 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Property Code: 11709 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €110.000. Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with furniture, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Property Code: 581703 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Petrothalassa for €165.000 . This 80 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
House in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Area 4 146 m²
Property Code. 11692 - Agricultural FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €80.000 . Discover the …
Price on request
Leave a request
1 room apartment with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
1 room apartment with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 43 m²
Property Code: 621685 - Apartment FOR SALE in North Kinouria Paralio Astros for €58.000 . Th…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room apartment with furniture, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Property Code: 621679 - Apartment FOR SALE in Asini Paralia Irion for €185.000 . This 130 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
2 room house with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
2 room house with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Property Code: 11674 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €140.000 . This 100 sq. m…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with furniture in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with furniture
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 135 m²
Property Code: 581661 - House FOR SALE in Nea Tirintha Agios Adrianos for €80.000 . This 135…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Property Code: 11658 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Epidavros Archaia Epidavros for €360.000 . Thi…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 162 m²
Property Code: 11649 - House FOR SALE in Asini Agia Paraskevi for €160.000 . This 162 sq. m.…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with furniture, with security, with fireplace
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 480 m²
Property Code: 1267 - House FOR SALE in Nafplio Lefkakia for €660.000 . This 480 sq. m. furn…
Price on request
Leave a request
4 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
4 room house with security, with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Property Code: 11622 - Maisonette FOR SALE in Nafplio Agia Kiriaki for €290.000. This 210 sq…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
3 room house with fireplace, with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 170 m²
Property Code: 621618 - House FOR SALE in Kranidi Fourni for €75.000 . This 170 sq. m. Hous…
Price on request
Leave a request
House with storage room in Peloponnese Region, Greece
House with storage room
Peloponnese Region, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 75 m²
Property Code: 11615 - House FOR SALE in Lerna Kiveri for €80.000 . This 75 sq. m. House i…
Price on request
Leave a request

Property types in Argolis Regional Unit

apartments
houses

Properties features in Argolis Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2024 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir