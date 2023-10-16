  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Limassol

New buildings for sale in Limassol

Residential complex Low-rise residence close to Limassol Marina, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€465,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer comfortable apartments with verandas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet area, on the outskirts of LImassol, close to the marina and a highway, parks and schools.
Residential complex Premium villa with a swimming pool, a garden and a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,90M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a designer spacious villa featuring an infinity pool and a sunny terrace, a panoramic view of the mountains, a beautiful garden, a summer kitchen and a barbecue area, a parking and a garage for two cars. Features of the flats Basement floor: two guest bedrooms, storerooms, a laundry, a guest toilet, a games room, a sauna and a hamam, a veranda. Ground floor: a living room, a dining area and a kitchen, a storage, verandas. First floor: four bedrooms, two of which have private bathrooms, a veranda. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Air conditioning Wood-burning fireplace Fitted wardrobes Elevator Solar panels "Smart Home" system Internet Satellite TV Automatic irrigation system in the garden Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area, in a prestigious suburb of Limassol.
Residential complex Residence with a parking in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€395,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious and modern apartments with balconies, parking spaces, storerooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Italian kitchens Double glazing Aluminium windows and doors Pre-installation for air conditioning and central heating Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential neighbourhood, in the heart of the city, just a few minutes away from the famous Limassol Marina and the Old Town centre, prestigious schools, restaurants, cafes, shopping centers.
Residential complex New residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€325,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. Completion - 4th quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Double glazing High-quality kitchen cabinetry Solar water heaters Intercom Central TV antenna Pre-installation for air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Limassol, only a couple of minutes drive from Makariou street, near business centers and office buildings.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools at 700 meters from the sea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€354,016
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a view of the sea. The residence features two swimming pools and a large underground parking, a green area, a gym, kids' playgrounds, a barbecue area and lounge areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area, close to the coast.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€493,800
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a gym and swimming pools for children and adults. Facilities and equipment in the house Italian kitchen Aluminium double-glazed windows Location and nearby infrastructure Bakery - 500 meters Supermarket - 200 meters Private school - 1.5 km Medical center - 1.5 km Pharmacy - 800 meters Restaurant - 800 meters
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and a spa center on the first sea line, LImassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€11,60M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a duplex penthouse with a large terrace, a dining area and a panoramic sea view, a private swimming pool and a jacuzzi. The residence features a security system, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, an underground parking, a tennis court and a gym, a spa center, a concierge, a business center. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Italian parquet Designer furniture Marble floors "Smart home" system Kitchen cabinetry and appliances Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious area of Limassol.
Residential complex New complex of villas close to beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€934,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer new villas with gardens and terraces. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure Bakery - 4 km Convenience store - 2.8 km Private English School - 5 km Sandy beaches - 5 km Cafes and bars - 4 km Marina - 10 km Paphos Airport - 71 km Larnaca Airport - 62.3 km
Residential complex Gated residence with green areas and a parking in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,58M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious quality penthouses with roof-top terraces, private swimming pools, parking spaces, views of the sea. The residence features video surveillance, a parking, landscaped green areas, a gym. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Granite worktops Mosquito nets Italian/Spanish tiles Quality sanitary ware Solar panels Video intercom Provision for "smart home" system Provisions for air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the heart of Limassol, near shops, restaurants, cafes and within walking distance of the coast. School - 180 meters Medical center - 200 meters Restaurants - 200 meters Supermarket - 300 meters Beach - 1 km
Residential complex New residence with a panoramic view, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€480,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and green surroundings. The penthouses have roof-top gardens. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Air conditioning Hidden LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure Highway - 4 minutes drive Supermarket - 6 minutes walk School - 7 minutes walk Shops - 5 minutes walk Marina - 7 minutes drive Bank - 6 minutes walk
Residential complex Stylish complex of villas with swimming pools near the marina and the promenade, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€462,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer Mediterranean-style villas with swimming pools, roof-top gardens, parking spaces, gazeboes. Plot areas - from 390 m2 to 807 m2. Facilities and equipment in the house Fireplace Air conditioning Kitchen cabinetry Tile floor Aluminium windows with double glazing Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol. Beach - 10 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Highway - 5 minutes Airport - 25 minutes Shopping malls - 10 minutes Golf course - 35 minutes
Residential complex New beachfront residence with well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,80M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with parking spaces and storerooms. The residence features a large parking, gyms, spa areas, saunas and steam rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, lounge areas, restaurants and shops, landscaped gardens and kids; playgrounds. There is also a business center with 52 offices. Completion - March, 2025. Payment 40% - contract signing 30% - till June, 2023 20% - till May, 2024 10% - upon completion Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious beachfront area, near the center of Limassol. Paphos International Airport - 65 km Larnaca International Airport - 65 km
Residential complex New beachfront residence in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,98M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces and parking spaces. The residence features a swimming pool, a spa center and a gym. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the first sea line in Limassol.
Residential complex New luxury apartments in a residential complex on the beach, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€580,000
Agency: TRANIO
The exclusive resort with premier high-end seafront property designed in cooperation with famous Philippe Starck. On the territory of the complex there are 81 villas (3-6 bedrooms), 86 apartments (1-5 bedrooms) in 7 blocks, a club house of 1500 m2, a private sandy beach 400 m long, a chapel, several outdoor pools, a garden labyrinth, a mini golf , a tennis court, a botanical garden, a relaxation area, an outdoor gym, a children's pool and a playground, an amphitheater, a beach bar. The club house includes a spa, a gym, a cinema hall, a kids club, a business center, and a cigar Lounge. The following services will be provided on the territory of the complex - concierge service, 24-hour security, dry cleaning, property management, pharmacy and medical services, shops and bakery, limousine call, clubs - private jets, sports cars and yachts. Facilities and equipment in the house The design of the property is developed in 2 styles from the best natural materials - limestone, wooden floors, copper, Venetian plaster, wooden furniture and much more. Location and nearby infrastructure Distances by car: Larnaca and Paphos - 40 minutes Nicosia - 50 minutes Ayia Napa - 1 hour Latsi - 1 hour 20 minutes
Residential complex New residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€350,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with verandas, storerooms and parking spaces. Completion - November, 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet in the bedrooms Kitchen cabinetry Video intercom Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for electric shutters Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, near a shopping mall and a clinic.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a roof-top garden, Ayios Athanasios, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a view of the sea, a swimming pool, a roof-top garden, a parking. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the main street of Ayios Athanasios.
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and gardens close to the coast and the golf club, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€288,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer a luxury spacious apartments and penthouses with balconies and picturesque views. The residence features a concierge, a club, a mini market abd a bar, terraces, walking paths, a kids' playground, two large swimming pools with jacuzzis, a kids' pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a parking, tennis courts, landscaped green areas. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the outskirts of Limassol, close to all necessary infrastructure, schools, medical centers, Blue-Flag beaches, a theme park, a marina, an 18-hole golf course. Golf club - 2 minutes Marina - 10 minutes Promenade - 10 minutes Old town - 10 minutes International school - 1 minute Bus stop - 1 minute
Residential complex New low-rise residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€290,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with terraces and storerooms. Each penthouse has a roof-top lounge area with a jacuzzi. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Air conditioning Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 5 minutes walk School - 1 minute walk Shops - 1 minute walk Beach - 5 minutes drive Highway - 7 minutes drive Limassol Marina - 8 minutes drive
Residential complex New residence close to the marina, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€180,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments with balconies. The residence features a parking. Completion - 4th quarter of 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located within a 5-minute drive from a supermarket and less than 10 minutes from a university, a casina, a marina, a shopping mall.
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and gardens in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€440,000
Agency: TRANIO
The gated residence features landscaped gardens, lounge areas and an outdoor swimming pool. Facilities and equipment in the house Granite countertops Quality sanitary ware Mosquito nets Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting Solar panels Security door Video intercom Location and nearby infrastructure School - 350 meters Highway - 500 meters Shops - 100 meters Supermarkets - 100 meters Beach - 1.4 km Restaurants - 500 meters
Residential complex New gated residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€480,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer an apartment with a large balcony and a small private garden, two parking spaces and a storage. The residence features a parking and around-the-clock security. Completion - December, 2023. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Video intercom Aluminium floor-to-ceiling windows with double glazing Satellite dish Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for home cinema Central heating High-quality kitchen cabinetry High-quality sanitary ware Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet central area of Limassol, near prestigious restaurants, cafes and luxury boutiques, business centers, within walking distance of a large green park and a marina. Beach - 1.6 km Supermarket - 500 meters
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€220,000
Agency: TRANIO
A contemporary project located in the city of Limassol, it is comprised of 15 stylish apartments across 3 floors, epitomized by extraordinary design elements, stylish interiors, and functional, high-quality finishes. Each apartment offers a beautifully unique living space that encapsulates the needs and requirements of today’s most discerning modern resident. Exceptional interior planning has perfectly leveraged space, glass, light and craftsmanship, adding beautiful ambience to every residence. The price of the apartment includes a parking space and storage room. Features of the flats floors - ceramic tiles aluminium window frames sliding wardrobes Infrastructure Residence is conveniently located nearby must-have amenities suited to urban living, including access to a main road for easy travel in and out the city. Amenities includes schools, supermarkets, My Mall Limassol, and more, all within walking distance. Complex is in close vicinity to Limassol Port, Limassol Marina, and the historic center of the city, offering an unparalleled level of convenience to families or working professionals. It is also just a few minutes’ drive away from some of most iconic landmarks like: The extravagant City of Dreams Mediterranean, Europe’s first integrated resort. This uber luxury offering features first grand casino, 500 exquisite rooms and suites, an outstanding expo center and adventure park. Also nearby are the incredibly popular Fasouri Waterpark. As well as the new 18-hole Course is set on 6404 m2 of beautiful natural landscape characterized by unique Mediterranean flora and surging greens. Location and nearby infrastructure Cosmopolitan Limassol is the island’s second largest city and lies on Akrotiri Bay on the south coast of Cyprus. Limassol is a world-renowned destination, full of character and eclectic history that radiates outward across the city. The region has established itself as a sought-after business jurisdiction attracting to it global multinational corporations, technology companies, commercial enterprises, and banks. For travelers looking for a grittier vacation that is more than just beaches and sun, Limassol delivers a distinct historical experience, with a multitude of iconic archaeological landmarks and ancient settlements to explore. Limassol is also home to glamourous hotels, buzzing cafes, bars and restaurants, modern designer boutiques carrying global couture brands, and a luxurious marina. The city has some of the liveliest nightlife on the island, and an abundance of activities during the day complete with sailing, water sports, cycling, off-road adventuring, hiking, wine tasting, and the discovery of 6000 years of human history.
Residential complex Exquisite apartments in a premium residential complex with the best range of services, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€4,40M
Agency: TRANIO
The building, designed in Art Deco style, is completely lined with natural polished travertine. The residence has only 16 apartments, and the 8-bedroom penthouse includes an infinity pool, a winter garden, a separate elevator from the ground level, a terrace with panoramic views of the coast and mountains. Guarded fenced area with 24-hour video surveillance, parking for 76 cars. At the zero level there is a commercial area Piazza Armenia, created in the best architectural traditions of the historical cities of old Europe. On the same level are the Italian restaurant “Mathis”, SPA, beauty salon, sauna, hammam, cryosauna, oxygen room, heated pool, made in the form of a cave, cigar lounge “Davidoff” and a VIP bar for club members, a wine boutique and deli parlor. The residence offers an outdoor semi-Olympic swimming pool with an area of 250 m² (25x10 m) and a bar, a children's pool, a multifunctional sports ground (tennis, volleyball, basketball), a park and a playground, a gym, locker rooms. Facilities and equipment in the house High quality materials Thermal, hydro and sound insulation of the building of the latest generation External and internal brick walls Supply and exhaust ventilation with a heat exchange system The net ceiling height in the apartments is 3.15 m In the living rooms and dining rooms the floors are made of expensive varieties of marble, and in the bedrooms - wooden parquet Plumbing from Villeroy&Boch, faucets - Grohe Underfloor heating controlled by Siemens Air conditioning provided by Daikin's latest generation VRV system Kitchens are equipped with built-in Miele appliances and Stosa (or similar) appliances in classic or modern style Full range of concierge services - rent of apartments, cars, clothes care, ordering food, flowers and drinks, laundry services A storage room and one or more parking spaces are assigned to each apartment Location and nearby infrastructure The club residence is located directly on the embankment on a plot of 8000 m² in the most expensive and prestigious area of Limassol - Amathous, not far from St Raphael - the marina for yachts and the hotel of the same name. In addition, perhaps the most popular restaurants of the city are concentrated in this area.
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area close to beaches and the city center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€2,61M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer modern villas and townhouses with a panoramic view of the sea, the marina, the mountains, the city and the surroundings. The villas have private swimming pools. The residence features a parking, a green area, a kids' playground and a sports ground, a communal infinity pool. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a prestigious residential area on the outskirts of Limassol, just a few minutes away from five-star hotels and the city center. Bakery - 3.4 km Supermarket - 2 km Private English School - 11.4 km Sports center - 450 meters Sandy beaches - 1.5 km Cafes and bars - 1.5 km Marina - 3.7 km Paphos Airport - 65 km Larnaca Airport - 62 km
Residential complex New low-rise residence in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€535,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous and spacious apartments with terraces. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house High ceilings Air conditioning Hidden LED lighting Location and nearby infrastructure Supermarket - 5 minutes walk School - 8 minutes walk Shops - 10 minutes walk Highway - 2 minutes drive Limassol Marina - 8 minutes drive Bank - 9 minutes walk
Residential complex Modern apartments in a residential complex near the sea in Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,32M
Agency: TRANIO
A stunning state-of-the-art high-rise tower includes an exclusive penthouse with a private rooftop swimming pool, as well as 38 luxurious 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with spacious interiors and covered verandas so residents can enjoy the cool sea breeze and invigorating year-round Mediterranean sunshine. All apartments boast premium finishes and high-end features, designed with resident comfort and exceptional island living in mind, accommodating to every possible everyday need for families, couples or individuals. Residents will also enjoy an opulent lobby and lounge area, indulgent resort-style swimming pool and sundeck, fully equipped members only gym and a safely gated playground for children. Location and nearby infrastructure Just 300 metres from pristine coastlines and conveniently surrounded by all essential amenities.
Residential complex Luxury residence with a private yacht marina, restaurants and a spa center near the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€4,98M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea, the coast and the city. The residence features a large marina for 650 yachts (up to 110 meters), 14 cafes and restaurants, shops, a spa center and a fitness club, swimming pools and green areas, a direct access to the sea, an underground garage, concierge service and around-the-clock security. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located on the island, within a 5-minute walk from the center of Limassol ad a couple of steps from the beach.
Residential complex Apartments and townhouses in a prestigious residential complex just 400 m from the sea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€690,000
Agency: TRANIO
New gated residential complex consists of 3 blocks of 10 apartments and 4 townhouses. The unique 5-storey luxury condominium offers apartments, each with its own parking and storage room. Most of the apartments have panoramic and breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Limassol cityscape and its picturesque suburbs. The duplex houses have a cozy contemporary design with wood exteriors, private landscaped gardens, ample parking, access to a children's play area and communal swimming pool. Features of the flats Apartments have 2-3 bedrooms and 2-3 bathrooms. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Double glazed windows Electric shutters Landscape garden with mature trees Automatic irrigation system Solar system for hot water Location and nearby infrastructure The most famous sandy beaches, shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants and other necessary infrastructure of Limassol are within walking distance.
Residential complex Limassol Park
Trachoni, Cyprus
Price on request
Completion date: 2024
A piece of paradise in South Cyprus . A project surrounded by hectares of green fields, offering residents the best combination of urban life and nature. The complex is located in a picturesque zone 5 km from Limassol and about 2 km from the sea, with direct access to all the benefits of the city life of Limassol. More than 75% of the project area is allocated to landscaped gardens with winding paths and ponds that surround two large pools, a children's pool and a playground. An ideal location where you can fully enjoy the benefits of living in Cyprus. Apartments are designed with care for each detail, including quality finishes. All the little things are taken into account so that the inhabitants and their guests feel at home from the entrance. Here everyone will easily find what perfectly matches his usual lifestyle. Each apartment includes a wide selection of finishes, from sophisticated finishing materials to high-quality plumbing, which will provide comfortable living, peace of mind and more time to enjoy your own piece of paradise.
Residential complex Low-rise apartment complex with swimming pool and gym, with sea and city views, Panthea, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€420,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is located in one of Limassol's most prestigious areas, Panthea. The modern design of the building and the elegant layout will add beauty to the area. The building will feature luxurious 2- and 3-bedroom flats with spacious rooms and unforgettable views of the coast and city of Limassol. An additional amenity is a rooftop terrace for relaxation. Location and nearby infrastructure Panthea is a quiet suburb of Limassol amidst rolling hills and mountainous terrain. Distance from complex: Schools - 100m. Shops - 500 m. City centre - 1,5 km. Beach - 3 km.
Residential complex Modern residence with a garden near the port and the water park, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€230,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a garden and a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile flooring Aluminium windows Location and nearby infrastructure Main road - 200 meters Shopping mall - 550 meters Supermarket - 400 meters School - 850 meters Port - 1.3 km Marina - 3.5 km Water park - 2.2 km Golf course - 2.4 km Paphos International Airport - 45 km Larnaca International Airport - 60 km Nicosia - 60 km
Residential complex Luxury residence in the heart of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€327,500
Agency: TRANIO
We offer quality apartments with large terraces. The modern residence features a parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Aluminium double-glazed windows Intercom Provisions for air conditioning Granite countertops Location and nearby infrastructure University - 2.3 km Beach - 1.6 km Limassol Marina - 1.7 km Highway - 6.9 km Old town - 1.7 km Restaurants - 2 km Port - 2.9 km
Residential complex Modern gated residence with a green area, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€960,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luminous apartments with a view of the sea, parking spaces and storerooms. The penthouses have private roof-top terraces with barbecue areas and jacuzzis. The residence features a parking, a landscaped green area, video surveillance. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Granite countertops Quality sanitary ware Security door Video intercom Solar panels Location and nearby infrastructure Coast - 3 km Limassol Marina - 5 km Paphos/Larnaca Airport - 52 km
Residential complex Townhouses with swimming pools in the large Limassol Greens residence with a golf course and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€845,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer townhouses with swimming pools, parking spaces, spacious terraces: 2-bedroom townhouse of 115 m2 with a terrace of 26 m2 (plots with areas from 358 m2 to 419 m2) 3-bedroom townhouse of 147 m2 with a terrace of 33 m2 (plot with areas from 431 m2 to 578 m2) Completion - December, 2024. In the residence, a part of which is the project, You'll find an 18-hole golf course, a gym, a kids' club and playgrounds, a market, a restaurant and a bar, a spa center, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a club, sports grounds and bike paths, a garden. Features of the flats All the bedrooms have private bathrooms. The master bedroom also has a walk-in closet. Facilities and equipment in the house Built-in wardrobes and kitchen cabinetry Sanitary ware by Europeans brands Appliances Double glazing Floor-to-ceiling windows Solar panels Security door Air conditioning Underfloor heating "Smart home" system High ceilings (3 meters) Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to a highway and the casino resort. Limassol Marina - 10 minutes City center - 10 minutes Beach - 5 minutes drive Paphos International Airport - 35 minutes Larnaca International Airport - 40 minutes
Residential complex High-rise beachfront residence with swimming pools and a spa center, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€1,36M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the city. The residence features an outdoor 50-meter-long swimming pool, a lounge, a spa center with an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a steam bath and massage rooms, an underground parking, a landscaped green area, a kids' playground, a pond and a fountain, a gym with a view of the sea, a restaurants and a cafe, around-the-clock concierge service. Location and nearby infrastructure Coast and marina - 330 meters International airport - 45 minutes Golf club - 9 minutes Sandy beach - 8 minutes Shopping mall - 8 minutes
Residential complex New residence with a parking, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€530,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces, parking spaces, and storerooms. Completion - 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure Limassol is a coastal city in southern Cyprus, the second largest city of the country, large economic, cultural and financial center.
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool at 900 meters from beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€640,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury luminous apartments with a panoramic view of the city. The penthouses have private roof-top terraces and swimming pools. The residence features a communal swimming pool, a gym, a covered parking. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Central air conditioning Parquet Marble floor in the bathrooms High ceilings (3.15 m) Security door Intercom Aluminium double-glazed windows High-quality kitchen cabinetry Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, 900 meters from sandy beaches and a 5-star hotel.
Residential complex New residence near the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€190,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view apartments with verandas and parking spaces. Some flats have storerooms. Completion - April, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Tile floor Parquet in the bedrooms Kitchen cabinetry Video intercom Pre-installation for air conditioning Pre-installation for electric shutters Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located near the coast and the marina, 10 minutes drive from the casina and 5 minutes drive from the city center with restaurants, shops and cafes.
Residential complex New gated residence close to the beach, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€405,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with terraces, parking spaces, storerooms. The penthouse has a roof-top terrace with a swimming pool. Completion - May, 2025. Facilities and equipment in the house Pre-installation for underfloor heating Pre-installation for air conditioning in the bedrooms Air conditioning in the living rooms Italian tiles Parquet Aluminium double-glazed windows Video intercom Security door Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in the city center, within walking distance of the promenade and the beach. Beach - 1.6 km Supermarket - 500 meters
Residential complex Gated residence with swimming pools and a park near beaches, Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€280,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features a large park, swimming pools, tennis and basketball courts, a barbecue area, a fitness center, a kids' playground. Completion - 1st quarter of 2024. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located between a casino resort and a golf resort, close to the city center of Limassol and near a beach and a water park.
Apartment building CITY TERRACE
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€370,300
Area 72–143 m²
3 properties 3
Completion date: 2022
EXPERIENCE THE LIMASSOL HEARTBEAT City Terrace is a stunning new apartment complex in the very center of Limassol. Catering to individuals seeking a luxury lifestyle within an urban setting, residents will never be too far from the city’s beating heart. The building itself combines state-of-the-art architecture and artistic styling with innovative design and unparalleled luxury. The uniquely designed, the eye-catching structure comprises 27 apartments spread across six floors. Apartments vary from one-, two-, and three- bedrooms, and include spectacular luxury three-bedroom penthouses, making City Terrace ideal for couples or families looking to make the buzzing city of Limassol their home. APARTMENT FEATURES FITTED FURNITURE & FLOOR TILES Italian kitchens and wardrobes; IDEAL STANDARD sanitary wear, FLORIM & MARAZZI flooring; GROHE mixers and taps; granite worktops. COOLING & HEATING Provisions for the electric (wall unit) heating; Provisions for air conditioning; Solar hot-water panels. WINDOWS AND LIGHTING Thermal-glass double glazed windows; Fly window and patio doors screens; Decorative ceilings with hidden lighting. INSULATION & PIPING Doubled-face high standard double brick thermal insulation; Pressurised water system; Pipe-in-pipe plumbing system. COMPLEX FEATURES SECURITY SYSTEMS Secure entrance gate; CCTV's in all common areas; Security doors; video-phone entry system. COMPLEX FACILITIES Outdoor children's playground; In-house fitness room; landscaped gardens. PARKING FACILITIES Private covered parking; Option for the second parking; Guest parking. ELECTRICITY & LIGHTING Solar panels for the electricity consumption in the common areas; LED lighting for the common areas. #luxury #designer #restaurants #tower #towerCyprus #cyprusrealestate #cyprusproperties #penthouse
Residential complex Modern residence at 300 meters from the sea, in the center of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€670,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer spacious apartments with south-facing covered verandas. The penthouses have private swimming pools. Facilities and equipment in the house Laminated flooring Kitchen cabinetry Air conditioning Satellite antenna Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a popular area in the center of Limassol, near all necessary infrastructure and 5 minutes walk from the beach.
Residential complex New low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a prestigious area of Limassol, Cyprus
Limassol, Cyprus
from
€614,250
Agency: TRANIO
We offer luxury apartments in a residence with a swimming pool, a parking, a green area. Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a quiet residential area, in the prestigious central area of Limassol, a few minutes away from the coast and all necessary infrastructure. Bakery - 1 km Supermarket - 700 meters Private English School - 4.2 km Restaurant - 1.7 km Sandy beaches - 5 km Cafes and bars - 2.3 km Marina - 11 km Paphos Airport - 70 km Larnaca Airport - 61 km
