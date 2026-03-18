Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr

Aphrodite House Larnaca | Cyprus

Aphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.

The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of the most interesting complexes on the island.

Infrastructure of the complex: underground parking, swimming pool, gym and spa, green areas.

Price: from 269,000 EUR to 439,000 EUR

These apartments qualify for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).

Characteristics of apartments:

Planning 2+1

Total area: 100 m2 - 131 m2

Internal area: 80 m2

Balcony: 20 m2

Rooftop terrace: 22 m2 - 31 m1

2 bedrooms

2 bathrooms

Parking

Equipment of apartments:

Air conditioners

Built-in kitchens and cabinets

Italian furniture in the style of Scandinavian minimalism

Decorative suspended ceilings with a minimum number of lamps

Electric towel warmers for showers and baths

Floor to ceiling window

Within walking distance from the building site are schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, shops, educational centers and medical institutions.



For more information on this project, please call/write us.