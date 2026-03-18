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Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr

Larnaca, Cyprus
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$340,919
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ID: 38183
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Cyprus
  • Region
    Larnaca District
  • City
    Larnaca

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    Completed
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit

About the complex

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Русский Русский

Aphrodite House Larnaca | Cyprus

Aphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.

The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of the most interesting complexes on the island.

Infrastructure of the complex: underground parking, swimming pool, gym and spa, green areas.

Price: from 269,000 EUR to 439,000 EUR

These apartments qualify for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).

Characteristics of apartments:

  • Planning 2+1
  • Total area: 100 m2 - 131 m2
  • Internal area: 80 m2
  • Balcony: 20 m2
  • Rooftop terrace: 22 m2 - 31 m1
  • 2 bedrooms
  • 2 bathrooms
  • Parking

Equipment of apartments:

  • Air conditioners
  • Built-in kitchens and cabinets
  • Italian furniture in the style of Scandinavian minimalism
  • Decorative suspended ceilings with a minimum number of lamps
  • Electric towel warmers for showers and baths
  • Floor to ceiling window

Within walking distance from the building site are schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, shops, educational centers and medical institutions.

For more information on this project, please call/write us.

Location on the map

Larnaca, Cyprus
Leisure

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Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr
Larnaca, Cyprus
from
$340,919
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