Residential complex Kvartira 21 v komplekse Aphrodite House Larnaka Kipr

Aphrodite House Larnaca | Cyprus
Aphrodite House is not just a residential complex, but a new philosophy of life in which modernity, comfort and privacy create a unique space for those who value style, innovation and quality.
The project promises to become the new jewel of Larnaca and one of the most interesting complexes on the island.
Infrastructure of the complex: underground parking, swimming pool, gym and spa, green areas.
Price: from 269,000 EUR to 439,000 EUR
These apartments qualify for permanent residence in South Cyprus (accelerated procedure).
Characteristics of apartments:
Equipment of apartments:
Within walking distance from the building site are schools, kindergartens, supermarkets, shops, educational centers and medical institutions.
For more information on this project, please call/write us.