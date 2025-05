An impressive residential complex that will contribute to the development of Livadia Area into one of the most desired residential areas of Larnaka.

It is perfectly located in a tranquil residential neighbourhood, surrounded by houses and villas and right next to a beautiful park. While Aqua is only 2km from the sea, it provides easy access to the highway.

The last 2 bedroom and 3 bathroom 78 sq m apartment with a 17.5 sq m covered veranda is available.